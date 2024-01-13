en English
Travel & Tourism

Travel Influencer Emily Hart’s Top 10 US Destinations: From Yosemite to Uncharted Terrain

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Travel Influencer Emily Hart's Top 10 US Destinations: From Yosemite to Uncharted Terrain

Travel influencer Emily Hart, renowned for her comprehensive exploration of all 50 states and nearly every national park, has unveiled her top ten picks of the most scenic spots in the United States. This eclectic mix of destinations includes some of the most revered national treasures, as well as lesser-known locales that are rich in natural beauty. Hart’s list offers a unique blend of the expected and the unexpected, encouraging travel enthusiasts to venture off the beaten path.

Yosemite National Park: A Global Icon

Occupying the top spot on many travel bucket lists, Yosemite National Park is a global destination that Hart acknowledges as a must-see. The park’s majestic waterfalls, towering sequoia trees, and sweeping valleys make it a paradise for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts alike.

Immersive Landscapes of Grand Teton and California’s Highway 1

The snow-capped peaks of Grand Teton and the stunning coastal views along California’s Highway 1, particularly around Big Sur and San Simeon, also feature on Hart’s list. She singles out the Bixby Creek Bridge as a prime spot for capturing memorable photographs of the Pacific Ocean’s vast expanse.

Hidden Gems: Glacier National Park and White Mountains

Among the lesser-known attractions, Hart praises Montana’s Glacier National Park for its breathtaking landscapes and rich wildlife. She cites the Going-to-the-Sun Road drive and the sight of Hidden Lake as particularly moving experiences. She also expresses her admiration for the autumnal beauty of New England’s White Mountains and recommends the Artists Bluff Trail in Franconia Notch State Park, New Hampshire.

Sedona, Telluride, and North Cascades: The Unmissables

Other noteworthy mentions include Sedona, Arizona, celebrated for its spiritual vibe, steep canyon walks, and striking red rocks. Telluride, Colorado is lauded for its thrilling adventure opportunities and luxurious experiences nestled within a box canyon in the San Juan Mountains. Finally, Hart notes the North Cascades National Park in Washington State as a hidden gem, with its 400 miles of trails and abundant wildlife, including grizzly bears and gray wolves.

In her quest to encourage meaningful travel experiences, Hart’s list invites us to look beyond the obvious and immerse ourselves in America’s diverse natural beauty. From the iconic to the lesser-known, each destination offers a unique perspective on the country’s vast and varied landscapes, providing a compelling argument for why the United States is a must-visit destination for nature enthusiasts.

Travel & Tourism United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

