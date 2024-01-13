Transportation Secretary Unveils Progress on I-93 Infrastructure Project to Boost Safety and Regional Economy

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, flanked by Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, unveiled significant progress on a pivotal infrastructure project on Interstate 93 (I-93), aimed at fostering safety and easing traffic. The project is centered around the construction of a new diamond interchange connecting I-93 to Tsienneto Road in downtown Derry.

A Boost for Regional Economy

The interchange is expected to not only mitigate congestion but also stimulate economic growth in the Derry and Londonderry region. This is anticipated to be achieved by creating direct access to the business sectors of these cities. The projected cost of the project, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is pegged at $134.25 million. It is already proving to be a job creator in the region, thereby contributing to the local economy.

Collaborative Efforts for Improved Infrastructure

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, alongside Senators Shaheen and Hassan, emphasized the commitment to improve transportation infrastructure and stimulate regional development. Their involvement in the project underscores the collaborative effort to enhance the quality of life for residents and foster economic development in the area.

Implications for Future Traffic Flow

Once completed, the project is expected to significantly relieve congestion on I-93, a long-standing issue for daily commuters. The new interchange will offer direct access to downtown Derry, thereby streamlining traffic flow and reducing travel time. The implications of this project extend beyond immediate traffic relief; the new interchange is poised to be a catalyst for economic growth in the Derry and Londonderry region.