Transparency Questions Shadow Wausau's Partnership in Lead Line Replacement Program

Wausau, Wisconsin, is currently in the midst of a controversy over its partnership with Community Infrastructure Partners (CIP) on a lead service line replacement program. The primary concern is the perceived lack of trust and transparency in the collaboration. The doubts were expressed by Commissioner Jim Force, a member of the Wausau Water Works Commission. "The necessary support does not seem to be present," he said, reflecting the skepticism that has been brewing within and outside the city's governing bodies.

A Matter of Trust and Transparency

While there is no opposition to the lead line replacements themselves, critics demand better communication and credibility for the project's success. According to Force, the project's transparency is tantamount to its acceptance by the Wausau community. This sentiment is echoed by three council members who voted to consider canceling the contract with CIP and by public criticism in letters to the editor.

Criticism of CIP's CEO

Force criticized CIP CEO Shawn Kerafsky's defensive reaction to inquiries about his previous involvement with Corvias, a company accused of providing substandard military housing. The CEO's response, according to Force, does little to build trust and instead raises more questions about the leadership steering the city's lead replacement project.

Anticipating Future Council Decisions

No decision was reached during the commission's meeting as the topic was not scheduled for action, but it was discussed during the Director's Report segment. The city council previously voted 8-3 against revisiting the agreement in January, and the matter is expected to return for final approval at a future council meeting. The replacement program, which aims to replace 8,000 lead service lines in Wausau over five years at no cost to homeowners, is being observed as a potential model for nationwide replacements over the coming years.