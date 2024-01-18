Transit Emergency Relief Act: A Leap Towards Better Disaster Management

With bipartisan support, Congressman Anthony D'Esposito of New York has proposed a significant piece of legislation, the Transit Emergency Relief Act, aimed at ensuring mass transit systems in the United States are better equipped to handle emergencies. His partner in this legislative endeavor is Congressman Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts. The Act is designed to dedicate $50 million per year from the Highway Trust Fund to the Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) emergency relief program, a fund that shoulders the financial burden of evacuation services, rescue operations, temporary public transportation services, and the restoration or relocation of services during declared emergencies.

Aiming for Quicker Recovery

The Federal Highway Administration (FHA) currently enjoys a similar authority and receives $100 million annually for its emergency response program. The proposed Act is anticipated to create a reliable funding source for the FTA, facilitating the swift recovery of transportation systems following disasters. This would circumvent the delays caused by the necessity of waiting for supplemental appropriation bills from Congress.

Support and Praise for the Proposed Act

The bill has won the endorsement of numerous congress members from various states. The Transit Workers Union (TWU) has lauded the initiative, highlighting the pressing need for stable funding to enable agencies to swiftly restore systems in the aftermath of disasters and return to normalcy. This legislation seeks to rectify the current disparity in relief response times between the FHA and FTA. The FHA typically releases funds within a matter of days, whereas the FTA has experienced delays in grant issuance for events dating back to 2017.

Other Related Initiatives

At a state level, the Oregon Department of Transportation has issued an emergency order suspending certain motor carrier regulations due to inclement weather conditions. This exemption is effective immediately and will remain in place for 72 hours, until January 19, 2024. Meanwhile, Senators Mazie Hirono, Brian Schatz, Bill Cassidy, and Alex Padilla have introduced the Emergency Vehicle and Community Planning Act. This bill instructs the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop guidelines for state and local governments to enhance emergency evacuations, a critical response to the intensifying and destructive impact of wildfires, including the Lahaina fire.