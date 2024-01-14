en English
Human Rights

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST
Transgender Woman Sues New York City for $22 Million Over Alleged Mistreatment at Rikers Island

Ali Miles, a transgender woman also known as Dylan, has filed a lawsuit against New York City, seeking $22 million in damages for alleged mistreatment during her incarceration at Rikers Island, a male detention center. Miles was detained from June 14, 2022, to July of the same year, after being charged with various crimes including felony-level stalking, making a false report of a crime, and aggravated harassment.

Allegations of Violence and Neglect

The lawsuit, filed in August 2023, claims that Miles experienced rape, physical assault, and harassment while incarcerated. It also alleges that she was denied healthcare and was ignored when she sought help and protection. This alleged neglect and mistreatment highlight potential violations of the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) of 2003, which aims to prevent rape in correctional facilities.

Discrimination and Indifference

The lawsuit underscores the statement of a corrections officer, ‘We don’t do the trans thing here,’ as indicative of discrimination and deliberate indifference toward transgender individuals in the correctional system. Despite having a court order for placement in a female unit, Miles was reportedly housed in a male facility, leading to distress and humiliation, including being strip searched by male guards and subjected to derogatory comments.

Legal Action Against Multiple Defendants

Miles’ legal action targets the New York City Department of Correction, the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation, and individual defendants. The case has sparked discussions about the implications for single-sex spaces and the potential precedent it could set. With a history of litigation for gender identity-based discrimination, Miles’ current lawsuit is progressing with legal representation, shedding light on broader issues surrounding the treatment of transgender individuals in detention facilities and public accommodations.

Human Rights Law United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

