Business

Transgender Woman Files High-Profile Lawsuit Against AT&T

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:04 am EST
Transgender Woman Files High-Profile Lawsuit Against AT&T

In a monumental case that has stirred the waters of corporate America, Robyn Casias, a transgender woman from Atlanta, has lodged a high-profile lawsuit against telecom behemoth AT&T. Casias is seeking $3 million in damages, alleging that she was subjected to discrimination and wrongful termination following her transition.

A Star Employee’s Fall from Grace

Previously known as Robert Lott, Casias had a stellar 16-year tenure at AT&T, where she held the esteemed position of senior project architect. She was celebrated as a star employee, with her exemplary performance earning her promotions in 2006 and 2012, and a service excellence award in May 2017. However, Casias’s career trajectory took a drastic turn following her disclosure of her transgender status at a work conference in Texas in June 2017.

Allegations of Discrimination and Exclusion

Post the revelation, Casias claims that she was treated as an outcast by her colleagues. Despite her proven track record, she was allegedly stripped of substantive work, only handed administrative tasks, and excluded from critical meetings. Casias asserts that these instances of discrimination extended over years, culminating in her termination in July 2020.

The Legal Battle Ahead

Robyn Casias’s lawsuit is not just a personal fight for justice, but it represents a larger battle against gender discrimination, retaliation, and civil rights violation in the workplace. AT&T, on the other hand, has categorically denied all allegations leveled by Casias. The company has maintained that it does not engage in or tolerate discrimination on the basis of gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation. As the case proceeds, the legal and, indeed, the moral spotlight will be on AT&T’s employment practices and corporate culture.

Business United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

