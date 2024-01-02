Transgender Inmate Alleges Mistreatment, Files Multiple Lawsuits Against Missouri Jail and Mental Health Center

Transgender inmate Kelly McSean, formerly known as Larry Bemboon and known for her history of sexual offenses, has filed a series of lawsuits against Missouri’s St. Francois County Jail and South Missouri Mental Health Center. The lawsuits, which include allegations of mistreatment and denial of ‘gender affirming’ treatment, seek damages ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 per defendant and per issue, with one claim hitting an astronomical sum of over $14 million.

Unfolding Allegations

The complaints launched by McSean detail several instances of alleged discrimination and mistreatment, including being denied women’s underwear, misgendering, sexual harassment, and sexual assault during a strip search. The alleged incidents have reportedly caused McSean a variety of physical and psychological issues, including anxiety, sleep disorders, nightmares, and high blood pressure.

McSean’s Troubled Past

McSean, who has a notorious history of sexual violence dating back to her teenage years, began identifying as a transgender female after 2010. She has been in civil commitment since losing an appeal against a sexually violent predator designation at a jury trial. These lawsuits brought forth by McSean add another chapter to her already infamous story.

ACLU’s Involvement

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), renowned for advocating individual rights and liberties, has reportedly intervened on McSean’s behalf. However, the organization has yet to make any public statement regarding their involvement in the case. As the case unfolds, the role of the ACLU and its stance on the allegations remains to be seen.