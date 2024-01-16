Transforming Online Course Development with Generative AI: A Case Study of Lackawanna College

Integrating instructional design (ID) fundamentals into online course development is fast becoming a staple in higher education. Instructional design is a discipline that transcends mere subject matter, delving into how content is presented from a learner's standpoint. The goal? To boost student engagement, persistence, retention, and to ensure the achievement of learning objectives. However, smaller colleges often find it hard to engage with ID due to budgetary constraints and a lack of expertise. Could generative artificial intelligence (AI) provide a solution to these challenges?

Generative AI: A Game Changer for Smaller Colleges

Enter Lackawanna College, a small institution nestled in Northeast Pennsylvania. The college has pioneered the use of generative AI in course development, culminating in high-quality content that can compete with larger online institutions. The focus has been on high-impact, low-cost interventions, especially the language employed in courses. A professional, yet conversational style has struck a chord with students.

Overcoming Challenges with a Solutions-Focused Approach

In the absence of dedicated editor and content writer roles, the eLearning team adopted a solutions-focused approach to surmount these hurdles. Generative AI was employed as part of their ID interventions to elevate course quality, offering a high educational value proposition. The aim? To carve out a sustainable path forward for ID in smaller colleges.

Generative AI-Supported Situational Interactive Teaching: A Comparative Study

A study examining the impact of Generative Artificial Intelligence-supported Situational Interactive Teaching on students’ learning outcomes and flow experiences was conducted. It compared this teaching method with the Traditional Video Interactive Teaching Method. The findings? Generative AI-supported teaching significantly enhanced students’ learning outcomes in cognitive, skill, and affective domains, while also augmenting flow experiences. This study offers empirical evidence championing the adoption of this innovative teaching model in the realm of education.

The article also discussed the opportunities, challenges, and risks of generative AI for schools and trust leaders. It underscored the potential perks of personalized learning, automating administrative tasks, enhancing accessibility, predictive analytics, and teaching the use of AI as a skill. It also pointed out the risks related to data protection and discrimination when deploying AI in educational institutions.