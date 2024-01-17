'Transformers' Star Josh Duhamel and Wife Audra Mari Welcome Newborn

The 51-year-old 'Transformers' actor Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari, have warmly welcomed their newborn baby into the world. The couple announced their joy on Instagram on January 11, 2024, revealing the baby's name to be Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel. A monochrome snapshot of the newborn's feet provided a charming introduction for the couple's first child together.

A Dream Marriage

The couple's journey to parenthood began when they tied the knot in 2022. Their engagement was announced in January 2022, and they exchanged vows in a ceremony in North Dakota eight months later. The couple had previously confirmed their marriage on Instagram, sharing intimate glimpses of their wedding day. Mari, a 30-year-old former Miss World America, described the wedding as a fulfillment of her childhood dreams.

Building a Family

Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel revealed they were expecting their first child together in September 2023. The actor, known for his role in the 'Transformers' movie franchise, had previously expressed his desire to have more children. In a past interview on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast, Duhamel shared his eagerness to find a partner with whom he could build a family.

Co-Parenting with Fergie

Before Mari, Duhamel was married to singer Fergie, with whom he shares a 10-year-old son, Axl Jack. Despite their split in 2017 and finalized divorce in 2019, Duhamel has always spoken positively about their co-parenting arrangement. He has consistently highlighted Fergie's role as a good mother and their joint commitment to raising their son.

With the birth of Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel, the actor's family has expanded, signifying a new chapter in his life. Meanwhile, Duhamel also announced the completion of his next project, an action comedy titled 'London Calling.'