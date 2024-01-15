Transcat, Inc. to Announce Q3 2024 Results; Plans Conference Call and Webcast

Transcat, Inc., a leading provider of accredited calibration services and a seller of professional-grade testing and measurement instruments, has declared that it will reveal its third quarter fiscal year 2024 results after the financial market shutter on January 29, 2024. The announcement comes amid anticipation from industry experts and stakeholders who keenly await the company's performance metrics.

Transcat's Conference Call and Future Outlook

Subsequent to the earnings release, Transcat plans to host a conference call and webcast to dissect the financial and operational results of the quarter, while also shedding light on its corporate strategy and vision for the future. The conference will include a question-and-answer session, providing an opportunity for direct interaction between the company and interested parties. This move underscores Transcat's commitment to transparency and constructive dialogue with its stakeholders.

Access to Conference Replay and Transcript

In an effort to ensure widespread accessibility, a telephonic replay of the conference call will be made available until February 6, 2024. Furthermore, the webcast replay can be accessed on the company's official website, where a transcript of the call will be posted once ready. This initiative facilitates those who missed the live conference to catch up with the proceedings at their convenience, thereby fostering inclusivity.

Transcat's Market Position and Strategy

Catering to highly regulated industries, Transcat's core focus lies in the Life Science industry, encompassing pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device sectors. Additionally, the firm also serves aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities sectors. Offering a spectrum of services including on-site, mobile calibration, and in-house services at its various Calibration Service Centers, Transcat boasts a strong presence in North America. The company believes its comprehensive service offerings, technical expertise, and integrity present a compelling value proposition to its customers. As part of its long-term strategy, Transcat aims to leverage its brand, service capabilities, and distribution platform to spur sales growth and expand its calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments.