Tranelle Pollard Honored as Richmond Public Schools 2024 Teacher of the Year

Tranelle Pollard, lead counselor at Dogwood Middle School in Richmond, was lauded with the prestigious Richmond Public Schools 2024 Teacher of the Year award during a school assembly. The unexpected accolade was revealed amidst the loud cheers and applause of the gathered students as she entered the auditorium.

Advertisment

A Pillar of Support

Principal Christopher Jacobs shed light on Pollard's invaluable role, crucial to the social, emotional, and academic growth of students during a significant phase of their development. He commended her relentless efforts in creating a positive, nurturing environment, fostering a profound connection with students and their families alike.

Rooted in Community

Advertisment

As a Richmond native and a product of Richmond Public Schools, Pollard's honor was amplified by her deep-rooted connection to her community. She expressed her deep gratitude for the recognition, attributing her success to her students' resilience and her faith. Her firm belief in giving back to her community is an ethos that permeates her approach to education.

On the Road to Greater Recognition

Following this accolade, Pollard is now in contention for the Central Virginia Teacher of the Year, a potential stepping stone towards the Virginia Teacher of the Year, and potentially the National Teacher of the Year Awards. Superintendent Jason Kamras lauded Pollard's dedication, stating she exemplifies the finest in educational dedication at Richmond Public Schools.