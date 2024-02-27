Train Sets Stage in Vermont: Summer Road Trip Tour Hits Shelburne Museum July 30

Pop rock sensation Train is gearing up to light up Vermont's music scene with their highly anticipated Summer Road Trip tour stop at the Shelburne Museum on Tuesday, July 30. As part of the celebrated Ben & Jerry's Concerts on the Green series, Train promises an unforgettable night filled with chart-topping hits like 'Drops of Jupiter' and 'Hey, Soul Sister.' The event not only features the iconic band but also welcomes the special guest Yacht Rock Revue, known for their nostalgic soft-rock covers from the 70s and 80s. Fans eager to catch this musical extravaganza can mark their calendars for Friday, March 1, when tickets officially go on sale through Higher Ground.

A Star-Studded Summer Lineup

The Train concert is a highlight in a summer brimming with musical talent. Alongside this event, the region's concert calendar includes performances by Jason Mraz, The Flaming Lips, and Vermont's own Grace Potter. Potter, particularly, is slated for a standout performance with two shows at Waterfront Park as part of the Grand Point North concert series. This array of artists underscores Vermont's vibrant music scene and its appeal as a destination for leading musical acts.

Experience the Magic of Live Music

Attending a concert at the Shelburne Museum offers more than just live music; it's an immersive experience that combines art, culture, and history. Set against the backdrop of one of Vermont's most picturesque locations, the Ben & Jerry's Concerts on the Green series provides a unique venue that enhances the concert-going experience. With Train's upcoming performance, attendees are not just spectators but participants in a dynamic musical journey. The addition of Yacht Rock Revue adds a layer of warmth and nostalgia, promising a blend of new hits and timeless classics.

Mark Your Calendars

As the date approaches, anticipation for Train's performance continues to build. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early, as this event is expected to draw a large crowd. Ticket sales begin on March 1 through Higher Ground, offering fans the chance to be part of this unforgettable night. Whether you're a long-time Train enthusiast or a fan of the soft-rock vibes brought by Yacht Rock Revue, this concert is poised to be a summer highlight.

The Train concert at the Shelburne Museum is more than just a musical event; it's a testament to the enduring appeal of live music and its ability to bring people together. As fans from across the region gather to enjoy the melodies and memories, this concert promises to be a celebration of music, community, and the unifying power of song. With the scenic beauty of Vermont as its backdrop, the event is set to create lasting memories for all who attend.