Train and REO Speedwagon to Co-Headline 'Summer Road Trip 2024' Tour

Train and REO Speedwagon, two iconic rock bands, are joining forces to co-headline the 'Summer Road Trip 2024' tour, a musical journey scheduled to start on July 8th in Somerset, Wisconsin. The tour will traverse across 44 cities, culminating on September 11th in Phoenix, Arizona. The fans can look forward to an eclectic mix of Train's global hits such as 'Drops of Jupiter' and 'Hey, Soul Sister', and REO Speedwagon's timeless classics. Accompanying them on this summer voyage will be Yacht Rock Revue, set to open each show.

Summer Concert at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

One of the many stops on this tour includes the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse. Here, the bands will deliver an unforgettable performance on July 31st. The concert tickets will be available for sale on Live Nation starting from February 2nd at 10 a.m.

Additional Performances & Appearances

Train will also light up several other stages across Upstate New York, such as Artpark in Lewiston and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, with some performances featuring REO Speedwagon. Furthermore, the bands will be gracing the stage of the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show on January 31st. The next day, they will deliver a special performance at the renowned Whisky in Hollywood, California.

Classic Rock Influence & Collaboration

Train's affinity for classic rock is well-known, as evidenced by their full album cover of Led Zeppelin II in 2016 and the inclusion of classic rock tracks in their set lists. Pat Monahan, Train's frontman, has often expressed his admiration for REO Speedwagon, which aligns perfectly with the band's classic rock influences. This shared love for classic rock makes the collaboration between these bands a much-anticipated event for fans of all ages.