Trailways' Strategic Alliance with Greyhound and Flixbus: A Game-Changer for American Motor Coach Industry

In a paradigm-shifting move for the American motor coach industry, Trailways, one of the continent's dominant motor coach operators, has announced a strategic alliance with Greyhound and Flixbus. This partnership is set to expand Trailways' service portfolio with an additional influx of hundreds of destinations, previously accessible only via Greyhound and Flixbus.

Indianapolis to Reap Major Benefits

Among the cities to benefit most from this alliance is Indianapolis. The collaboration introduces direct bus routes linking the city with several major destinations, including Chicago, New York, Louisville, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Columbus, and Nashville. These routes are strategically designed with limited stops, promising a more seamless and efficient travel experience for passengers.

Reimagining Bus Travel

Through this initiative, Trailways aims to redefine bus travel, offering more affordable and convenient options to the modern traveler. By bridging the service gaps and by creating a more interconnected network, the motor coach operator hopes to challenge the current notions of long-distance bus travel.

Expanding Horizons

The expanded route details, which also include services to Canada, have been made available online for potential passengers. To give a sense of pricing, a trip from Indianapolis to Chicago is estimated to range between $196 and $267. The route commences from the downtown Indianapolis bus terminal, located at 350 S. Illinois St., and concludes at the Greyhound bus station in Chicago, conveniently situated near the intersection of I-90 and I-290.

With this game-changing partnership, Trailways, Greyhound, and Flixbus are set to revolutionize the American motor coach industry, offering passengers unprecedented connectivity, convenience, and affordability.