Trailways, Greyhound and Flixbus Join Forces to Expand North American Travel Options

Trailways, one of the largest independent motor coach networks in North America, has unveiled a strategic alliance with Greyhound and Flixbus in a bid to broaden the travel horizons for their patrons. This collaboration will present visitors to Trailways.com and Trailways.ca with a wider selection of routes, courtesy of Greyhound and Flixbus, starting January 30th. The booking window, however, will open a week earlier, on January 23rd.

Collaboration Amid Rising Travel Costs

The partnership emerges at a time when travel costs are soaring, and complexities are growing. It is envisaged as an affordable and eco-conscious alternative to traditional modes of transport. Alex Berardi, President of Trailways.com, underlined the critical role that connectivity plays in North America and emphasized the company's commitment towards making sustainable transportation more accessible.

Driven Rewards Program to Benefit

The alliance will also boost the Trailways's Driven Rewards program, enabling members to accrue and redeem points with Flixbus and Greyhound. This initiative is seen as a significant step towards customer loyalty and retention.

Industry Collaboration and Customer-Centric Options

Kai Boysan, CEO of Flix North America, reciprocated the sentiment of industry collaboration and the importance of customer-centered travel options. The technical integration necessary for this expansion of service is being facilitated by Transcor Data Services, ensuring a seamless transition and user experience.

Detailed information regarding the new service, schedules, and fares is available on the Trailways websites, providing customers with comprehensive insights into their travel options. The partnership aims to redefine the landscape of bus travel in North America, offering passengers more choices, greater convenience, and a sustainable alternative.