Trailblazer Shirley Mae Goldberg Passes at 94, Legacy Lives Through Breast Cancer Fund

On Friday, March 1, Shirley Mae Goldberg, a pioneering woman whose life and legacy have touched many, passed away at her home in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, at the age of 94. Born into an era when female ambition was often sidelined, Goldberg not only pursued higher education but also broke barriers in the business world by co-founding Women's Realty, an all-female real estate firm, in 1975. Her battle with breast cancer in the 1990s inspired her children to establish the Shirley Mae Breast Cancer Assistance Fund, offering vital support to patients in South Jersey.

Advertisment

A Life of Pioneering Spirit and Generosity

Goldberg's journey was marked by her tenacity and zest for life. Graduating from Atlantic City High School, she ventured further than most women of her time by attending the University of Miami. Her professional achievements were matched by personal interests that included a love for the stock market, sports betting, and vintage cinema. Goldberg's family fondly remembers her passion for "big words" and her ability to "bight right." Her marriage to Maxwell "Sonny" Goldberg and their two children, Anne and Roy, brought personal fulfillment, while her survival of breast cancer showcased her resilience.

Creating a Legacy Through Compassion

Advertisment

It was Shirley Mae Goldberg's victorious fight against breast cancer that seeded the inspiration for the Shirley Mae Breast Cancer Assistance Fund. Recognizing the multifaceted challenges faced by breast cancer patients, her children aimed to alleviate some of these burdens. The fund provides financial assistance, covers costs for prescribed medications beyond insurance, and offers support through the provision of breast prostheses and wigs. Goldberg's legacy is thus immortalized not only in her groundbreaking life achievements but also in the continued support the fund offers to those in need.

A Community Mourning and Celebrating a Remarkable Life

Services for Shirley Mae Goldberg will be held on Tuesday, March 5, in Egg Harbor Township, offering friends, family, and beneficiaries of the fund an opportunity to pay their respects and celebrate her life. The family's request for donations to the Shirley Mae Breast Cancer Assistance Fund instead of flowers reflects Goldberg's enduring spirit of giving and support. Her story and the fund's ongoing mission serve as a beacon of hope and a testament to the impact one individual's life can have on many.

Shirley Mae Goldberg's life was a narrative of breaking barriers, personal resilience, and profound generosity. Her legacy, perpetuated through the fund established in her honor, continues to support and uplift breast cancer patients in South Jersey. As the community remembers Goldberg, they celebrate not only her achievements but the enduring influence of her compassion and determination.