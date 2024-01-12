en English
Trailblaze Challenge 2024: A Hike for Hope by Make-A-Wish Alabama

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST
Trailblaze Challenge 2024: A Hike for Hope by Make-A-Wish Alabama

Make-A-Wish Alabama is setting the stage for the 2024 Trailblaze Challenge, a unique hiking event that offers an outdoor experience like no other, all for a noble cause. The event, hosted in the scenic Talladega National Forest, is designed to cater to both newcomers and seasoned outdoor enthusiasts alike.

On The Trail of Wishes

Participants of the Trailblaze Challenge will embark on a 12-week training journey to prepare for the main event: a non-competitive 26.3-mile hike along the picturesque Pinhoti Trail. This challenge, targeted to be completed within a span of 14 hours, is not a race but a test of endurance and determination. The Trailblaze Challenge is scheduled on select dates in April, May, and June 2024, offering multiple opportunities for individuals to partake in this unique experience.

More Than Just A Hike

But the Trailblaze Challenge is more than just a hike through the forest; it’s a hike with a purpose. Participants will be raising funds to support the noble cause of granting the wishes of over 300 Alabama children battling critical illnesses. According to Make-A-Wish Alabama, the event is projected to contribute to fulfilling more than 175 children’s wishes within the year, bringing a ray of hope and strength to these young fighters.

Join The Cause

Those interested in participating in the 2024 Trailblaze Challenge are required to attend an informational meeting, with sessions available until January 21, 2024. The deadline for registration is January 24, 2024. Even those who can’t participate in the hike are encouraged to support the cause through donations to Make-A-Wish Alabama, helping to make a difference in the lives of these resilient children.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

