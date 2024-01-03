en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Tragic Loss: US Army Soldier Chandler Dawson Passes Away

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
Tragic Loss: US Army Soldier Chandler Dawson Passes Away

Chandler Dawson, a Tallahassee native who had made a life in Fairbanks, Alaska, passed away unexpectedly on December 29, 2023. This 24-year-old Florida State University graduate had been serving in the US Army, a career he passionately embraced. The devastating news of his death was announced via social media by his brother, Andy Dawson, triggering a wave of grief and sympathy from those who knew him.

A Loss Felt Deeply

Chandler Dawson’s demise has sent shockwaves through his family and the broader US Army community. Known for his dedication and fervor, he was a respected figure whose loss will be profoundly felt. His death has left a void that will be hard to fill, marking the end of a life lived with commitment and passion.

Expressions of Grief and Condolences

Upon the announcement of Dawson’s death, social media platforms were flooded with expressions of grief and condolences. Those who knew him, whether personally or professionally, shared heartfelt messages, reminiscing about his dedication to his career and his warm personality. His death serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of life and the suddenness with which it can be taken away.

Funeral Service Announcement

The funeral service for Chandler Dawson is scheduled for Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the Immanuel Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Florida. This will be a time for both family and friends to gather, honor his memory, and pray for the peace of his soul. The service is open to all who wish to pay their respects to Dawson and offer support to his bereaved family.

0
Obituary United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90

By Geeta Pillai

Itsekiri Nation Mourns Loss of Esteemed Elders; Chief Ayiri Emami Pays Respects

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Indonesia Mourns the Loss of Former Maritime Affairs Minister Rizal Ramli

By BNN Correspondents

Celebrating the Legacy of Mathematician John Horton Conway

By BNN Correspondents

Honoring Graham Dale: Irish Soldier, Software Engineer, and Man of Man ...
@Ireland · 2 hours
Honoring Graham Dale: Irish Soldier, Software Engineer, and Man of Man ...
heart comment 0
Ken Brock: A Legacy of Leadership and Community Service

By BNN Correspondents

Ken Brock: A Legacy of Leadership and Community Service
Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Thanks Fans for Support Following Father’s Death

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Thanks Fans for Support Following Father's Death
Beloved Chef Brian Turner of Village Green Tea Rooms Passes Away; Public Media Pioneer Ruth Seymour Dies at 88

By Justice Nwafor

Beloved Chef Brian Turner of Village Green Tea Rooms Passes Away; Public Media Pioneer Ruth Seymour Dies at 88
Remembering Frances Evelyn Schreckengost Van Horn: A Legacy of Love and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Remembering Frances Evelyn Schreckengost Van Horn: A Legacy of Love and Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu
20 seconds
PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu
RT India's Bold Advertising Campaign Challenges Mainstream Narratives
33 seconds
RT India's Bold Advertising Campaign Challenges Mainstream Narratives
Lib Dems Advocate for Darts Final Featuring Prodigy Luke Littler to be Aired on Free-to-Air TV
35 seconds
Lib Dems Advocate for Darts Final Featuring Prodigy Luke Littler to be Aired on Free-to-Air TV
Suture Anchor Devices Market to Witness Significant Growth from 2023-2028
42 seconds
Suture Anchor Devices Market to Witness Significant Growth from 2023-2028
Gallbladder Cancer: The Silent Killer on the Rise in India
47 seconds
Gallbladder Cancer: The Silent Killer on the Rise in India
Finn Balor Rings in New Year with Wife, Credits Wrestling Legends for Career Growth
1 min
Finn Balor Rings in New Year with Wife, Credits Wrestling Legends for Career Growth
Owensboro Catholic Outclasses Hancock County in All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament
1 min
Owensboro Catholic Outclasses Hancock County in All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
13 mins
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
13 mins
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
19 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app