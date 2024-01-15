en English
Education

Tragic End for Two Indian Students in Hartford: Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:44 am EST
Tragic End for Two Indian Students in Hartford: Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

In a tragic turn of events, two Indian students, Gattu Dinesh, 22, and Nikesh, 21, were discovered lifeless in their Hartford, Connecticut, apartment on Sunday morning. Hailing from Wanaparthy district, Telangana, and Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, respectively, both were pursuing Masters in Computer Sciences at the University of Sacred Heart in Hartford. The young men had arrived in the US on December 28 of the previous year, their dreams of higher education tragically cut short.

Distressing Discovery

According to Dinesh’s uncle, Sainath, it was the Connecticut police who informed the family about the unfortunate incident. The students had gone to bed after dinner on Saturday night. When their friends failed to rouse them the following morning, the police were alerted. Upon arrival, the police found the students unresponsive and were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Suspected Cause of Death

The initial suspicion pointed towards carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of excessive heater usage, owing to the extreme cold. This was suggested to Dinesh’s father by the police. However, the exact cause of death remains unconfirmed, pending the results of the post-mortem examination.

Efforts for Repatriation

Efforts are underway to repatriate the bodies to India. Local MLA Tudi Megha Reddy has assured Dinesh’s family of swift action in bringing the body back to India. However, details regarding Nikesh’s family and the arrangements made for the repatriation of his body remain uncertain at this point.

Education India United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

