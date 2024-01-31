Trader Joe's Confirms Opening of New Store in Salmon Creek Area

Trader Joe's, a renowned grocery store chain, has set its sights on the Salmon Creek area, where it plans to open a new store at Skyview Station, 14019 N.E. 10th Ave. Earlier speculations have now been confirmed with the company's website listing the new store as 'Coming Soon!'

Trader Joe's Expansion Plans

The announcement of a new store in Salmon Creek follows a liquor license filing in November, affirming the company's expansion plans. However, an exact opening date or timeline for the new store remains undisclosed, and further details were not made available by a Trader Joe's spokesperson.

Second Store in Clark County

The upcoming store will mark the second Trader Joe's establishment in Clark County. The other store is located at 305 S.E. Chkalov Drive in east Vancouver.

Skyview Station: A Bustling Hub

The Skyview Station, the shopping center where the new Trader Joe's will open, is already a bustling hub. It is home to several businesses, including Chipotle Mexican Grill, MOD Pizza, Nailology, Chase Bank, iQ Credit Union, and Neighborhood Pet Boutique. With the addition of Trader Joe's, it is expected to draw more footfall, boosting the local economy.

The Portland area currently hosts around six Trader Joe's stores, highlighting the company's strong presence in the region and its strategic expansion plans.