Obituary

Tracy Hurley Martin, Wife of Musician Vince Clarke, Loses Battle with Cancer

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Tracy Hurley Martin, Wife of Musician Vince Clarke, Loses Battle with Cancer

Tracy Hurley Martin, renowned producer, director, and co-founder of the Morbid Anatomy Museum, has bid adieu to the world after a two-year valiant fight against stomach cancer. Martin, the wife of British synth-pop musician Vince Clarke, was 53. The couple resided in New York and were parents to a son, Oscar. The news of her demise has left fans of Depeche Mode and Erasure, bands that Clarke was associated with, in a state of profound sorrow.

A Life Well-lived

Martin, also known as Mrs. Vince Clarke, was much more than a beloved wife and a doting mother. She was known for her creative endeavors including short films and her notable contribution to the Morbid Anatomy Museum in Brooklyn. The museum, co-founded by Martin, closed its doors in 2016 but it continues to leave an indelible mark on the creative landscape of New York. Martin’s life was a testament to her extraordinary spirit, inspiring others to value authenticity and the finite time we have in this world.

The Couple’s Journey

Married in 2004, Clarke and Martin shared 18 cherished years together. The couple, along with their son Oscar, formed a close-knit family bond that stood the test of time. Clarke, originally from Essex, is a celebrated musician, known for his involvement in iconic bands such as Depeche Mode, Erasure, and Yazoo. With over 30 million records sold with these bands, Clarke recently released a debut solo album titled ‘Mute,’ written during the lockdown.

Heartfelt Tributes and Condolences

The news of Martin’s passing has triggered a wave of heartfelt tributes. One such tribute came from Clarke’s bandmate in Erasure, Andy Bell, who expressed his sympathy to Vince and his family via social media. The news has been described as ‘heartbreaking’ by the fans of Depeche Mode and Erasure. Despite the overwhelming grief, Clarke has yet to make a public comment on his wife’s tragic loss.

In February 2022, Martin revealed her cancer diagnosis and expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her husband and sister. The ensuing battle with cancer showcased her courage, resilience, and strength, leaving behind a legacy of love and creativity that will continue to inspire.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

