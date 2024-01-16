Tractor Supply and MuttNation Collaborate for Shelter Pet Relief Fundraiser

Tractor Supply Company, America’s top rural lifestyle retailer, has announced its second annual Relief for Rescues fundraising event in collaboration with Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation. The campaign, running until January 21, encourages customers to make donations at checkout points, whether in-store, online, or via the Tractor Supply mobile app. The initiative aims to support shelter pets affected by natural disasters.

Aligning with Pet Appreciation Days

The Relief for Rescues fundraiser coincides with Tractor Supply’s Pet Appreciation Days, a period that showcases special offers on pet products. Among the featured items are the new MuttNation products that are exclusive to Tractor Supply. A percentage of the proceeds from MuttNation sales will be directed to the foundation to promote the adoption of shelter pets.

Active Partnership since 2019

The partnership between Tractor Supply and MuttNation Foundation has been active since 2019. It significantly contributes to MuttNation's Mutts Across America program, a noble cause that provides financial grants to animal shelters across the country.

Significant Impact on Shelter Pet Adoptions

The foundation, established by Miranda Lambert and her mother in 2009, focuses on shelter pet adoption, spay & neuter education, and animal relocation during disasters. This collaboration with Tractor Supply aligns perfectly with their mission, creating a significant impact on shelter pet adoptions nationwide.

As Tractor Supply Company celebrates its 85th year, it operates 2,198 stores across 49 states and also owns Petsense by Tractor Supply, boasting 195 locations. The event is a testament to their commitment to supporting rural lifestyles and their dedication to the welfare of pets.