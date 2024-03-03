Tracker Season 1 Episode 5 Delayed: Oscars Clash with CBS's Hit Show

Following the suspenseful 'Mt. Shasta' episode of Tracker, fans eagerly anticipate the next installment. However, viewers will need to patiently await the return of Justin Hartley's captivating series, as CBS announces a scheduling shift. Tracker Season 1 Episode 5, initially set for March 10, is postponed due to the Oscars broadcast, marking a strategic move by CBS to retain viewership amidst the award season frenzy.

Advertisment

Why the Wait?

The decision to delay Tracker's next episode stems from a clash with the Oscars. CBS aims to avoid a ratings dip by rescheduling the popular series, ensuring fans remain engaged with Hartley's compelling portrayal of Colter. The hiatus, albeit brief, offers newcomers a chance to catch up on the series, potentially broadening its fan base as the season progresses.

What to Expect Next

Advertisment

Despite the lack of a detailed synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "St. Louis," expectations are high. The series, known for blending intense action with deep emotional narratives, continues to follow Colter as he tackles perilous cases across America. Each episode not only showcases his skill set but also delves into his complex past, adding layers to the character's development.

Looking Ahead

As spring approaches, anticipation builds for the season's conclusion and the possibility of a second season. The show's formula, combining short-term stories with overarching narratives, has resonated well with audiences. Fans and critics alike are hopeful for the series' renewal, eager to see how Colter's journey evolves.

With the temporary hiatus due to the Oscars, Tracker enthusiasts have the perfect opportunity to revisit previous episodes or introduce the series to new viewers. The break in airing might just bolster the show's return, promising even higher viewership for the episodes to come.