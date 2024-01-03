Tracing the Impact: Operation Wetback and Modern Immigration Policies

In the 1950s, an operation by the U.S. government, known as Operation Wetback, aimed to deport Mexican immigrants, including those who held U.S. citizenship. The operation targeted Mexicans who had crossed the border by swimming or wading across the Rio Grande, a practice that has been criticized for its racial slurs and discriminatory execution. One such person affected by this operation was Noelia Sanchez, a U.S.-born citizen, along with her undocumented mother, Aurora.

Trump’s Praise for Operation Wetback

Despite the controversy surrounding Operation Wetback, former U.S. President Donald Trump has lauded the initiative. In fact, he promised to enact a far larger domestic deportation drive if reelected, even though his administration failed to deport immigrants on the scale he had promised during his first term. Trump’s language towards immigrants has sparked concern, with allegations of derogatory statements such as claiming immigrants were ‘poisoning the blood of our country’. His administration has implemented severe immigration restrictions, including family separations and asylum limitations.

Historical Context and Controversies

The historical context reveals that the Eisenhower administration’s deportation campaign served more as a scare tactic to encourage self-deportation. This effort coincided with the Bracero program, which offered legal status to hundreds of thousands of Mexican farmworkers. However, the program did not include women and children, prompting some families to enter the U.S. illegally to stay together. Experts suggest that the deportation numbers were inflated and the operations were more about public relations than actual enforcement. In comparison, the Trump administration deported significantly fewer immigrants than the Obama administration.

Comparisons and Criticisms

Trump’s rhetoric and policies have drawn criticism for their similarity to extremist views and historical atrocities, such as those perpetrated by Nazi Germany. Joaquin Sanchez, Noelia’s son and an immigration attorney, ponders the lasting impact of such policies on families like his. His grandmother, Aurora, now 92, has lived a remarkable life despite her past deportation. It is a stark reminder of the human stories and pain behind such policies and operations.