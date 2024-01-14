TRAC Program Transforms Lives of Formerly Incarcerated Women in Washington

In the heart of Washington state, an innovative program, Trades Related Apprenticeship Coaching (TRAC), is reshaping the lives of formerly incarcerated women, providing them with a beacon of hope and a platform for financial stability. The program has emerged as a successful conduit for these women to transition into well-paying jobs upon release, thereby drastically improving their employment prospects.

TRAC: A Gateway to Sustainable Careers

TRAC is designed to confront one of the most daunting challenges faced by formerly incarcerated individuals - high unemployment rates and low wages. The program equips these individuals with the necessary skills to become apprentices in lucrative trades, opening doors to sustainable careers with salaries that can surpass the $100,000 mark annually. The curriculum includes rigorous physical training, academic components, and soft skills development, all aimed at fostering a smooth transition into the workforce post-release.

Success Stories: From Inmates to Earnings

Brittany Wright, a beneficiary of the TRAC program, serves as a testament to its efficacy. Wright secured a job promptly upon her release at a leading construction and engineering firm, earning a substantial hourly wage as a cement mason apprentice. Heather Kurtenbach, another program beneficiary, now works with TRAC participants, sharing her success story and serving as a living example of the program's potential. The success of these women highlights the transformative power of the TRAC program, turning around lives one job at a time.

Impact and Expansion

TRAC's impact extends beyond job placement. The program boasts a low recidivism rate among its graduates and helps with immediate post-release needs such as housing and transportation. Recognizing its benefits, other states have initiated similar initiatives, connecting training directly with employment opportunities for the formerly incarcerated. These efforts underscore a shift in the rehabilitation paradigm, focusing not just on punitive measures, but also on empowerment and reintegration into society.