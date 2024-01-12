en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

TRAC Analysis Sheds Light on US Immigration Detention Centers

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:45 pm EST
TRAC Analysis Sheds Light on US Immigration Detention Centers

Recent research conducted by The Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University unveils a startling reality in the realm of immigration enforcement. A dozen immigration detention centers across the United States are currently holding an average daily population exceeding 1,000 detainees, a figure that paints a concerning picture of the treatment of immigrants in the country.

Distribution of Detention Centers

The detention facilities are predominantly situated in Southern and Southwestern regions, with Texas emerging as the state housing the most detainees. Specifically, the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley and the South Texas ICE Processing Center in Pearsall have been identified as having the highest average daily populations (ADP).

Detainee Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the total number of detained immigrants stood at 37,131. What is interesting, yet disconcerting, is that a significant 66.8% of these detainees have no criminal record, challenging the common narrative of immigrants as lawbreakers.

Alternatives to Detention (ATD)

Concurrently, the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) programs are monitoring 194,797 individuals and families. The highest numbers of these are in the San Francisco area office, indicating a concentrated effort in this region to manage immigration through non-punitive measures.

Border Patrol Arrests

Additional data from the U.S. Border Patrol for Fiscal Year 2024 reveals a varied range of offenses among arrested non-citizen criminals. The most common offense is criminal entry or re-entry, followed by driving under the influence. Interestingly, and contrary to certain political narratives, arrests for sexual offenses are significantly lower than those for traffic violations. This data provides a nuanced insight into the nature of criminal activities among the non-citizen immigrant population intercepted by Border Patrol.

In the Fiscal Year 2024, the analysis of the ICE data shows that immigration enforcement in the United States is a complex landscape, with over 1,000 detainees held in several immigration centers across the country. As the data continues to reveal diverse trends in Border Patrol arrests, it also challenges prevalent narratives and underscores the imperative for a more nuanced understanding of immigration enforcement in the US.

0
Law United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
7 mins ago
Mack S. Hawkins Becomes East Hartford's First Black Police Chief
In a historic moment, East Hartford welcomes its first Black Police Chief, Mack S. Hawkins. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Rentschler Field, marking a new era for the East Hartford Police Department and the community it serves. Decades of Dedicated Service Mack S. Hawkins, a law enforcement veteran with over three decades of experience,
Mack S. Hawkins Becomes East Hartford's First Black Police Chief
Colorado Supreme Court Building Suffers $35 Million Damage in Fire Incident
16 mins ago
Colorado Supreme Court Building Suffers $35 Million Damage in Fire Incident
Andrews Police Department Seeks Public Help in Credit Card Abuse Case
21 mins ago
Andrews Police Department Seeks Public Help in Credit Card Abuse Case
Prosecution Asserts Suspect Had Chance to Surrender in Iowa Trooper Killing Trial
10 mins ago
Prosecution Asserts Suspect Had Chance to Surrender in Iowa Trooper Killing Trial
Charles County Detectives Arrest Two in Major Retail Theft Case
11 mins ago
Charles County Detectives Arrest Two in Major Retail Theft Case
Brampton Social Worker Faces Sexual Assault and Public Indecency Charges
16 mins ago
Brampton Social Worker Faces Sexual Assault and Public Indecency Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
Conor McGregor Unveils New Buzz-Cut Look Ahead of UFC Title Fight
18 seconds
Conor McGregor Unveils New Buzz-Cut Look Ahead of UFC Title Fight
Spectator's Acrobatic Catch Steals the Show in Auckland Aces' Super Smash Victory
2 mins
Spectator's Acrobatic Catch Steals the Show in Auckland Aces' Super Smash Victory
Buffalo Bills' Gabe Davis and Taylor Rapp to Miss Playoff Game due to Injuries
2 mins
Buffalo Bills' Gabe Davis and Taylor Rapp to Miss Playoff Game due to Injuries
Pierre Poilievre Calls for Action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
2 mins
Pierre Poilievre Calls for Action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
Bayern Munich's Tribute to Club Legend Beckenbauer during Bundesliga Match
3 mins
Bayern Munich's Tribute to Club Legend Beckenbauer during Bundesliga Match
Curt Malawsky's Transition: A New Narrative in NLL
4 mins
Curt Malawsky's Transition: A New Narrative in NLL
Thailand's Cannabis Control: A Draft Bill Stirs Controversy
4 mins
Thailand's Cannabis Control: A Draft Bill Stirs Controversy
Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of 'Woke Revolution' Symbols
4 mins
Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of 'Woke Revolution' Symbols
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
5 mins
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app