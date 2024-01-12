TRAC Analysis Sheds Light on US Immigration Detention Centers

Recent research conducted by The Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University unveils a startling reality in the realm of immigration enforcement. A dozen immigration detention centers across the United States are currently holding an average daily population exceeding 1,000 detainees, a figure that paints a concerning picture of the treatment of immigrants in the country.

Distribution of Detention Centers

The detention facilities are predominantly situated in Southern and Southwestern regions, with Texas emerging as the state housing the most detainees. Specifically, the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley and the South Texas ICE Processing Center in Pearsall have been identified as having the highest average daily populations (ADP).

Detainee Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the total number of detained immigrants stood at 37,131. What is interesting, yet disconcerting, is that a significant 66.8% of these detainees have no criminal record, challenging the common narrative of immigrants as lawbreakers.

Alternatives to Detention (ATD)

Concurrently, the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) programs are monitoring 194,797 individuals and families. The highest numbers of these are in the San Francisco area office, indicating a concentrated effort in this region to manage immigration through non-punitive measures.

Border Patrol Arrests

Additional data from the U.S. Border Patrol for Fiscal Year 2024 reveals a varied range of offenses among arrested non-citizen criminals. The most common offense is criminal entry or re-entry, followed by driving under the influence. Interestingly, and contrary to certain political narratives, arrests for sexual offenses are significantly lower than those for traffic violations. This data provides a nuanced insight into the nature of criminal activities among the non-citizen immigrant population intercepted by Border Patrol.

In the Fiscal Year 2024, the analysis of the ICE data shows that immigration enforcement in the United States is a complex landscape, with over 1,000 detainees held in several immigration centers across the country. As the data continues to reveal diverse trends in Border Patrol arrests, it also challenges prevalent narratives and underscores the imperative for a more nuanced understanding of immigration enforcement in the US.