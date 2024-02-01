TPI Composites to Reveal Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Outcomes

Arizona-based wind blade manufacturer TPI Composites, Inc., trading on Nasdaq under the symbol TPIC, has unveiled its timetable for the announcement of the financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and the entirety of 2023. The results will be made public following the market's closure on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

A Detailed Look at the Financials

In sync with the results' publication, TPI will orchestrate a conference call on the same day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants interested in gaining first-hand insights can join the call by utilizing the toll-free number for individuals based in the U.S., or the dedicated international line for those located outside the U.S.

The financial results will offer an in-depth look at TPI's fourth quarter and overall 2023 performance. This includes key highlights, prevailing market conditions, and projections for the year 2024. It will also shed light on the company's performance in various test markets, the assumptions it has made based on the market, and the focal points for the coming year.

Replay Availability

For those unable to join the live call, a replay will be available just two hours after the call's conclusion. This replay will be accessible until March 7, 2024. To access the replay, interested individuals will need to dial the same provided numbers and enter the specified passcode.