Automotive

Toyota Motor North America Reports Significant Increase in U.S. Vehicle Sales for 2023

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
Toyota Motor North America Reports Significant Increase in U.S. Vehicle Sales for 2023

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) has reported a remarkable increase in its U.S. vehicle sales for the year 2023. The company sold a total of 2,248,477 vehicles, marking a 6.6 percent increase on a volume basis and a 7.0 percent increase on a daily selling rate basis compared to 2022. These figures not only testify to the company’s growth but also illuminate the expanding consumer demand for its vehicles.

Impressive Quarterly and Monthly Sales

In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, TMNA sold 619,661 vehicles, a 15.4 percent increase on a volume basis and an 18.5 percent increase on a DSR basis relative to the same period in 2022. Furthermore, the company experienced a robust 25.5 percent increase in vehicle sales for December 2023, with sales totaling 226,116 vehicles. These numbers reflect a strong finish to the year and speak volumes about the growing popularity of Toyota vehicles among U.S. consumers.

Commitment to Electrification

Amid this growth, TMNA is not resting on its laurels. The company’s executive vice president of Sales, Jack Hollis, highlighted that the company is expanding its range of electrified vehicles. TMNA aims to offer an electrified option for every Toyota and Lexus vehicle in the U.S. by the end of 2025. This move is aligned with the global shift towards cleaner and more sustainable modes of transportation. Furthermore, Toyota is preparing to unveil 22 new, refreshed, or special edition vehicles in 2024, further cementing its commitment to innovation and customer choice.

Toyota’s U.S. Presence and Sustainability Initiatives

Toyota has a longstanding presence in the U.S., employing over 49,000 people. The company is planning to open its 10th manufacturing plant in North Carolina, which will be dedicated to producing automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. This demonstrates Toyota’s dedication to bolstering the U.S. economy and its commitment to a sustainable future. Moreover, Toyota’s commitment to sustainability is further reflected in its ‘Driving Possibilities’ initiative. This program focuses on educational programs in historically underserved communities near its U.S. operating sites, promoting social responsibility alongside environmental sustainability.

Automotive
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

