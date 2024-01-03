Toyota Land Cruiser’s U.S. Comeback Amidst Hunt for V8-Powered ‘Hidden Gems’

After a hiatus of three years, the Toyota Land Cruiser is revving back to life in the United States with the unveiling of its 2024 model. Amid the buzz around the comeback, a remarkable revelation has left car enthusiasts in a state of intrigue. According to a Toyota spokesperson in conversation with Motor1, two units of the previous generation’s coveted V8-powered model are reportedly still nestled in the inventory of U.S. dealers. These hidden gems, whose exact locations remain a mystery even to Toyota, are not listed on major car-selling platforms, hinting at their existence as an unlisted part of a showroom’s inventory.

Land Cruiser’s Discontinuation and Lingering Presence

The Land Cruiser was shown the red light in the U.S. for the 2021 model year. Despite its discontinuation, some units have managed to linger on dealer lots. Sales figures took a steep plunge from 3,711 in the final year of availability to a mere 48 in 2022. The numbers dwindled even further in 2023 with only seven units sold. The question now is – where are these elusive models hiding?

Toyota Calls on Public to Locate Rare Models

In a quest to solve the mystery, Motor1 has extended a hand to the public, seeking help in tracking down these rare models. The appeal has added a layer of excitement to the story, transforming the hunt for the last V8-powered Land Cruisers into a nationwide treasure hunt.

2024 Land Cruiser: A Cheaper Model With Updated Tech

Meanwhile, the upcoming 2024 Land Cruiser is set to make its debut. Starting at a mid-$50,000 price point, it is significantly cheaper than the 2021 model’s $82,010 MSRP. Despite the price cut and inclusion of updated off-roading technology, there is a faction of buyers who still gravitate towards the allure of the older model with its V8 engine. It is worth noting that the 300-Series Land Cruiser, boasting a new turbocharged four-cylinder power plant, will not be gracing the U.S. market.