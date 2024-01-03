en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Toyota Land Cruiser’s U.S. Comeback Amidst Hunt for V8-Powered ‘Hidden Gems’

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:27 pm EST
Toyota Land Cruiser’s U.S. Comeback Amidst Hunt for V8-Powered ‘Hidden Gems’

After a hiatus of three years, the Toyota Land Cruiser is revving back to life in the United States with the unveiling of its 2024 model. Amid the buzz around the comeback, a remarkable revelation has left car enthusiasts in a state of intrigue. According to a Toyota spokesperson in conversation with Motor1, two units of the previous generation’s coveted V8-powered model are reportedly still nestled in the inventory of U.S. dealers. These hidden gems, whose exact locations remain a mystery even to Toyota, are not listed on major car-selling platforms, hinting at their existence as an unlisted part of a showroom’s inventory.

Land Cruiser’s Discontinuation and Lingering Presence

The Land Cruiser was shown the red light in the U.S. for the 2021 model year. Despite its discontinuation, some units have managed to linger on dealer lots. Sales figures took a steep plunge from 3,711 in the final year of availability to a mere 48 in 2022. The numbers dwindled even further in 2023 with only seven units sold. The question now is – where are these elusive models hiding?

Toyota Calls on Public to Locate Rare Models

In a quest to solve the mystery, Motor1 has extended a hand to the public, seeking help in tracking down these rare models. The appeal has added a layer of excitement to the story, transforming the hunt for the last V8-powered Land Cruisers into a nationwide treasure hunt.

2024 Land Cruiser: A Cheaper Model With Updated Tech

Meanwhile, the upcoming 2024 Land Cruiser is set to make its debut. Starting at a mid-$50,000 price point, it is significantly cheaper than the 2021 model’s $82,010 MSRP. Despite the price cut and inclusion of updated off-roading technology, there is a faction of buyers who still gravitate towards the allure of the older model with its V8 engine. It is worth noting that the 300-Series Land Cruiser, boasting a new turbocharged four-cylinder power plant, will not be gracing the U.S. market.

0
Automotive Business United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
23 mins ago
GM's 2023 U.S. Vehicle Sales Surge by 14.1%, Highest Since 2019
In a significant rebound from the pandemic-induced slump, General Motors (GM) reported a 14.1% increase in U.S. vehicle sales for the year 2023. This marks the company’s best performance since 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic and supply chain issues began impacting the industry. The total sales for GM reached approximately 2.6 million vehicles, compared to
GM's 2023 U.S. Vehicle Sales Surge by 14.1%, Highest Since 2019
Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Concerns, Ensures Free Replacement
39 mins ago
Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Concerns, Ensures Free Replacement
Quintauris: A New Rival to ARM in the Realm of RISC-V Hardware and AI Architectures
40 mins ago
Quintauris: A New Rival to ARM in the Realm of RISC-V Hardware and AI Architectures
Retro Toyota HiLux Revamped for Land Speed Record Attempt
31 mins ago
Retro Toyota HiLux Revamped for Land Speed Record Attempt
Acura NSX: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes
31 mins ago
Acura NSX: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes
Automotive Industry Thrives with Significant Sales Growth in 2023
32 mins ago
Automotive Industry Thrives with Significant Sales Growth in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
25 seconds
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
34 seconds
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
34 seconds
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
Biden Administration Encourages Federal Employees to Increase Voter Participation: A Closer Look
53 seconds
Biden Administration Encourages Federal Employees to Increase Voter Participation: A Closer Look
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
56 seconds
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
Miles O'Neill: First from The Hun School to Win Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year
1 min
Miles O'Neill: First from The Hun School to Win Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
1 min
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
Haynes Henderson Stays With Aggies; A&M Quarterback Competition Heats Up
1 min
Haynes Henderson Stays With Aggies; A&M Quarterback Competition Heats Up
Exposing the Truth: Whistle-Blower Alleges Army Retaliation in Capitol Attack Investigation
1 min
Exposing the Truth: Whistle-Blower Alleges Army Retaliation in Capitol Attack Investigation
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
40 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app