en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Toyota Expands Recall Over Safety Concerns Involving Airbag Deployment

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:29 pm EST
Toyota Expands Recall Over Safety Concerns Involving Airbag Deployment

In a significant safety-related development, automotive giant Toyota has broadened its recall to cover an estimated 153,000 vehicles. The recall is necessitated by a potentially hazardous issue concerning the spiral cable assembly situated in the steering column. This defect could potentially obstruct the correct deployment of the airbag in the event of a collision.

Understanding the Issue

The crux of the concern lies in the incorrect installation of an airbag deactivation switch instead of the correct blanking plug. This misplacement can compromise the overall safety mechanism of the vehicle’s airbag system. In the unfortunate event of a crash, this flaw can result in the airbag not deploying correctly, thereby endangering the lives of the vehicle’s occupants.

Free Inspections and Replacements

Toyota has taken a proactive approach to address this issue. Owners of the vehicles affected by this recall will be offered free inspections and replacements, as required. This move signifies Toyota’s commitment to the safety of its customers and its determination to rectify any flaws in its vehicle designs or manufacturing processes.

Seeking Further Information

Owners who believe their vehicles may be affected by this recall or who have any queries related to this issue are advised to get in touch with Toyota or Lexus directly. While the specific details regarding the models affected and the geographical location of the vehicles haven’t been explicitly mentioned, it is strongly recommended that owners take immediate action to ensure their safety.

0
Automotive Safety United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
15 mins ago
Gordon Fischer's Remarkable Collection of Vintage Volkswagens: A Testament to Passion and Precision
Rockhampton’s Gordon Fischer, an imminent retiree and seasoned mechanic, has spent the better part of four decades amassing an astounding array of vintage Volkswagens. This extraordinary collection, which traces its roots back to 1986, showcases around 60 unique vehicles, each representing a distinct model, type, and era. Driven by Passion and Precision What began as
Gordon Fischer's Remarkable Collection of Vintage Volkswagens: A Testament to Passion and Precision
Revolutionizing Gaming on the Move: Afeela Electric Vehicle with PlayStation 5 Remote Play
58 mins ago
Revolutionizing Gaming on the Move: Afeela Electric Vehicle with PlayStation 5 Remote Play
Volvo Cars Halts Production Amid Red Sea Security Concerns: A Look into Global Supply Chain Vulnerabilities
1 hour ago
Volvo Cars Halts Production Amid Red Sea Security Concerns: A Look into Global Supply Chain Vulnerabilities
Ferrari's XX Program Evolution: Shift Signaled with Road-Legal SF90 XX
19 mins ago
Ferrari's XX Program Evolution: Shift Signaled with Road-Legal SF90 XX
Tesla's New Software Update Enhances Navigation and Autonomy
25 mins ago
Tesla's New Software Update Enhances Navigation and Autonomy
Discover Top SUVs in the $16,000 Price Range with 9News
53 mins ago
Discover Top SUVs in the $16,000 Price Range with 9News
Latest Headlines
World News
Kit Harington Discloses ADHD Diagnosis Amid Rehab and Shares Insights into 'Game of Thrones'
1 min
Kit Harington Discloses ADHD Diagnosis Amid Rehab and Shares Insights into 'Game of Thrones'
Jerod Mayo: The Youngest Head Coach in NFL
1 min
Jerod Mayo: The Youngest Head Coach in NFL
Government Commits to Keeping Schools Open Year-Round with Enhanced Safety Measures
2 mins
Government Commits to Keeping Schools Open Year-Round with Enhanced Safety Measures
New York Yankees Cross Historic $300 Million Payroll Threshold
2 mins
New York Yankees Cross Historic $300 Million Payroll Threshold
Nick Saban's Retirement Announced, Shocks Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
2 mins
Nick Saban's Retirement Announced, Shocks Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Packers' QB Jordan Love Rescues Student Amidst Snowstorm Ahead of Playoff Game
3 mins
Packers' QB Jordan Love Rescues Student Amidst Snowstorm Ahead of Playoff Game
Washington's Rome Odunze Declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
4 mins
Washington's Rome Odunze Declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
8 mins
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
8 mins
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app