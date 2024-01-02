Toyota Breaks Tradition, Skips 2023 Super Bowl Advertising Campaign

In a surprising turn of events, Toyota has made the decision to abstain from participating in the advertising campaign for the 2023 Super Bowl. This announcement marks their first non-appearance since 2017, a move reflecting a strategic shift as the timing does not coincide with any of their product launches or significant milestones.

Super Bowl: A Highly Anticipated Event

The Super Bowl, slated for February 12, is eagerly awaited from both a sporting and business standpoint, with brands ardently unveiling their advertising strategies. Despite the absence of Toyota, along with other major automobile manufacturers like Nissan and BMW, Kia has assured its presence. The demand for advertising space at this event is soaring, with 30-second slots reportedly selling for record figures up to seven million dollars.

Viewership and Market Impact

The 2022 Super Bowl witnessed a 13 percent increase in viewership compared to the previous year, drawing 112 million viewers on NBC. This underscores the event’s significance for advertisers, reflecting the eagerness of companies to maintain or augment their market share, especially in mature markets like the US and on a global scale.

Product Showcasing and Innovative Strategies

The Super Bowl also serves as a platform for brands to unveil new products, a trend evident in past editions with manufacturers like GM introducing electric cars. Brands like Doritos are getting creative with their strategies, incorporating social media activations to leverage the Super Bowl’s immense advertising potential.