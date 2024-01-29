Toxic Trains: Millions at Risk from Chemical Transit in U.S.

A recently published report has sent shockwaves across the United States, revealing that trains carrying highly toxic chemicals, including vinyl chloride, pass through populated regions daily. The study, conducted by Toxic Free Future and Material Research, approximates that over 3 million people are under threat due to this transit of lethal substances.

Transit of Toxic Chemicals: A Massive Health Hazard

The report highlighted an alarming route for the transit of 36 million pounds of vinyl chloride. This hazardous chemical, used in the production of plastic products such as pipes and cable coatings, is transported from Texas-based OxyVinyl plants to factories in New Jersey. More than 200 rail cars carry vinyl chloride across nearly 2,000 miles of U.S. railways, passing through major cities, and putting millions at potential risk.

Vinyl chloride is a noxious human carcinogen associated with various cancers and acute health issues. Despite the well-documented dangers, its transportation continues unabated. The potential for environmental health disasters is substantial, particularly considering the history of train derailments.

The Disproportionate Impact on Vulnerable Communities

The report also underscored the unequal impact on communities of color and low-income groups living near railways and chemical industries. These communities, often facing environmental injustice, are at heightened risk of poor health outcomes due to their proximity to the transit route of these 'bomb trains.'

It is estimated that 3 million people live and approximately 670,000 children attend school within a mile of the train's route. The implications of a major vinyl chloride rail fire or derailment in these densely populated regions could be catastrophic.

Regulatory Response and Continuing Controversy

In December, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) initiated a formal evaluation of the risks linked to vinyl chloride. However, this process could take several years. During a recent Senate hearing, Republican senators criticized the EPA's approach.

On the other side of the debate, representatives from the vinyl industry, including the Vinyl Institute, and transportation trade unions have stressed the importance of strict safety regulations. They insist that safety is a paramount concern in the transportation of vinyl chloride. Nevertheless, the continuous shipment of this hazardous chemical remains a contentious issue.

Experts like Gerald Markowitz strongly advocate for a complete halt in the production and use of such dangerous chemicals. The call for improved safety in the transportation of these toxic substances is growing louder, raising pressing questions about the balance between industrial needs and public health.