Tower 16 Capital Partners Ventures into Reno with $43M Acquisition of The Deco at Victorian Square

San Diego-based Tower 16 Capital Partners has marked its entry into the Reno, Nevada, real estate market with a significant acquisition. The firm recently purchased The Deco at Victorian Square, a multifamily property, for $43 million, embarking on a new chapter in its investment strategy. Built in 2021, this 209-unit property not only signifies Tower 16's first foray into Reno but also underscores its commitment to expanding within the Western growth markets.

Strategic Expansion and Investment

Tower 16's acquisition of The Deco at Victorian Square comes at a time when the firm is actively seeking to broaden its portfolio in the Southwest, particularly in areas exhibiting robust rental housing fundamentals. With a historical portfolio of 2,000 units in Nevada, this move is part of a larger strategy to invest in high-quality real estate below replacement cost and historical peak prices. Factors such as job opportunities, lower living costs, and lifestyle amenities drive this investment approach. The firm's decision to enter the Reno market is informed by the city’s employment growth, in-migration, and limited housing supply, positioning The Deco as a valuable addition to its expanding portfolio.

Enhancing Tenant Experience

Recognizing the potential of The Deco at Victorian Square, Tower 16 plans to invest nearly $1 million in upgrades. These enhancements will focus on improving common areas and outdoor amenities, aiming to elevate the overall tenant experience. Such upgrades are indicative of Tower 16's commitment to not just acquiring properties, but also adding value to them, ensuring they meet and exceed tenant expectations. The strategic improvements further align with the firm's objective of capitalizing on properties with strong potential for growth and community development.

Facilitated by Eastdil Secured

The acquisition process was facilitated by Eastdil Secured, a testament to the collaborative efforts in closing significant real estate deals. This partnership underscores the complexity and scale of such transactions, requiring seasoned expertise in both negotiation and market analysis. The successful acquisition of The Deco by Tower 16, with the assistance of Eastdil Secured, not only highlights the effective collaboration between the firms but also the promising future of The Deco under Tower 16’s stewardship.

As Tower 16 Capital Partners takes its first steps into the Reno market with the acquisition of The Deco at Victorian Square, the move signals a strategic expansion aimed at tapping into Western growth markets. This $43 million investment not only reflects the firm's expertise in identifying high-potential real estate opportunities but also its commitment to enhancing community living spaces. With planned upgrades and a focus on tenant experience, Tower 16 is set to make a significant impact in Reno, potentially setting the stage for further investments in the region. As the firm looks to the future, its strategic moves in markets like Reno will be closely watched by industry observers and participants alike.