Totowa Man Arrested for $28K Car Sale Fraud, Wayne Police Urge Victims to Step Forward

In a recent operation, Wayne Police apprehended Anthony Antoniello, 38, of Totowa, for his role in a car sale scam that swindled a local resident out of $27,900. This arrest sheds light on Antoniello's pattern of fraudulent activities and serves as a call to action for potential victims.

Unraveling the Scam

Investigations into the fraudulent transaction began when a Wayne Township resident alerted local authorities of a deal gone wrong. Anthony Antoniello had agreed to sell a vehicle for $27,900. However, after receiving the payment, Antoniello failed to deliver the car. Detective Michael Polifrone of the Wayne Police Department spearheaded the inquiry, uncovering a series of empty promises and excuses from Antoniello. In an attempt to resolve the issue, Antoniello issued a check to the buyer, which inevitably bounced, further implicating him in the scheme.

Legal Proceedings and Arrest

With evidence mounting, Antoniello agreed to refund the buyer and surrender himself to the authorities. However, he failed to fulfill this promise, leading to his arrest near his home on February 28. Antoniello now faces charges of theft and issuing bad checks. As of March 5, he remains detained in the Bergen County Jail. Detective Captain Dan Daly has since urged anyone who may have fallen victim to similar fraudulent activities to come forward and contact Detective Polifrone.

Community Response and Warnings

The Wayne Police Department, along with Detective Captain Dan Daly, have taken this opportunity to advise the public on the importance of vigilance when engaging in private sales. This incident not only highlights the cunning tactics employed by fraudsters but also underscores the critical role of community and law enforcement collaboration in bringing such individuals to justice. The arrest of Anthony Antoniello serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with private transactions and the importance of conducting thorough due diligence.

As the legal proceedings against Antoniello unfold, the community awaits justice for the victim of this deceitful scheme. Meanwhile, Wayne Police's ongoing efforts to identify additional victims underscore the broader implications of such fraudulent activities. This incident not only represents a victory for one defrauded buyer but also signals hope for others who may have suffered at the hands of similar scams.