Subscribe

0

Advertisment
#United States #History

'Totally Topeka': 1980s Pop Star Tiffany to Perform at Greater Topeka Partnership's Annual Meeting

The Greater Topeka Partnership's 'Totally Topeka' event features 1980s pop star Tiffany, celebrating Topeka's past and future with music, food, and discussions on city's development.

author-image
BNN Correspondents
New Update
'Totally Topeka': 1980s Pop Star Tiffany to Perform at Greater Topeka Partnership's Annual Meeting

Pop music enthusiasts and community members of Topeka are in for a treat as the Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP) announces its annual meeting, themed 'Totally Topeka'. The event is set to feature a show-stopping performance by 1980s pop sensation Tiffany, known for her chart-topping hit 'I Think We're Alone Now'. The meeting, scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. on April 4, will take place at West Ridge Mall, a location that itself holds a piece of the 80s in its history, having been inaugurated by celebrity Vanna White in March 1988.

Advertisment

Music and Nostalgia

Tiffany, a name synonymous with the 80s pop culture, has to her credit a series of Billboard Top 40 and Top 10 hits from 1987 to 1989. Her performance at the GTP meeting is expected to take attendees on a nostalgic journey with her music from the bygone era, creating a unique blend of entertainment and reminiscence of an unforgettable decade.

A Celebration of Topeka's Past and Future

Advertisment

But 'Totally Topeka' is not just about music and nostalgia. The annual meeting is a comprehensive celebration of Topeka's history and future, featuring food, programming, and a trip back to the '80s. In addition to the musical journey, the event will also serve as a platform for discussion on key redevelopment projects and future economic development efforts for the city.

Creating a Sense of Community

Local figures including Mayor Mike Padilla, Advisors Excel co-founder Cody Foster, GO Topeka president Molly Howey, and Visit Topeka president Sean Dixon are expected to take part in these discussions. Through this gathering, GTP aims to foster a sense of community and connection, providing an opportunity for the people of Topeka to reflect on their past and look forward to the city's potential growth.

Advertisment
Advertisment