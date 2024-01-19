'Totally Topeka': 1980s Pop Star Tiffany to Perform at Greater Topeka Partnership's Annual Meeting

Pop music enthusiasts and community members of Topeka are in for a treat as the Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP) announces its annual meeting, themed 'Totally Topeka'. The event is set to feature a show-stopping performance by 1980s pop sensation Tiffany, known for her chart-topping hit 'I Think We're Alone Now'. The meeting, scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. on April 4, will take place at West Ridge Mall, a location that itself holds a piece of the 80s in its history, having been inaugurated by celebrity Vanna White in March 1988.

Tiffany, a name synonymous with the 80s pop culture, has to her credit a series of Billboard Top 40 and Top 10 hits from 1987 to 1989. Her performance at the GTP meeting is expected to take attendees on a nostalgic journey with her music from the bygone era, creating a unique blend of entertainment and reminiscence of an unforgettable decade.

But 'Totally Topeka' is not just about music and nostalgia. The annual meeting is a comprehensive celebration of Topeka's history and future, featuring food, programming, and a trip back to the '80s. In addition to the musical journey, the event will also serve as a platform for discussion on key redevelopment projects and future economic development efforts for the city.

Local figures including Mayor Mike Padilla, Advisors Excel co-founder Cody Foster, GO Topeka president Molly Howey, and Visit Topeka president Sean Dixon are expected to take part in these discussions. Through this gathering, GTP aims to foster a sense of community and connection, providing an opportunity for the people of Topeka to reflect on their past and look forward to the city's potential growth.