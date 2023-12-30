Total Solar Eclipse: New Hampshire’s Wait is Almost Over

Mark your calendars, New Hampshire. For the first time since October 2, 1959, the Granite State is bracing for a total solar eclipse. This celestial spectacle is slated for April 8, 2024. The path of totality will prominently traverse northern Vermont, southern Canada, northern New Hampshire, and a significant portion of northern Maine. Towns like Lancaster, Stark, Northumberland, Milan, Dummer, Errol, Dixville Notch, and Pittsburg in New Hampshire are poised to witness the full spectacle.

The Enthralling Totality

The forthcoming eclipse is expected to offer a totality duration of approximately 3 minutes and 30 seconds, peaking around 3:30 p.m. This is when the moon will fully cover the sun, casting an otherworldly twilight on Earth. For those outside the path of totality, the sun will still be obscured by 95% or more at the eclipse’s zenith. The fascinating phenomenon of a total solar eclipse extends beyond the mere visual spectacle. Historical accounts from previous eclipses, such as those in 1932 and 1959, describe profound changes in natural behavior and environmental impact.

Effects on Wildlife and Environment

During the brief period of totality, daylight morphs into darkness, triggering interesting reactions in wildlife. Birds cease their activities, roosters crow, and a strange calm descends upon the landscape. The solar eclipse of 2017, though not total in New Hampshire, obscured about 60% of the sun at its peak, still producing noticeable changes in animal behavior and environmental lighting.

Looking Ahead

After 2024, New Hampshire will have to wait until May 1, 2079, for the next total solar eclipse. This future event’s path will cover a significant part of southern New Hampshire, including communities like Wolfeboro, Rochester, and Nashua, and is projected to peak at approximately 6:07 a.m. The beauty and rarity of these celestial events make them noteworthy news, not just for astronomers and sky gazers, but for everyone interested in the wonders of the universe.