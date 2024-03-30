Torrey DeVitto Bonds with Troian Bellisario Over Books: A 'Pretty Little Liars' Reunion at Epic Cons

At Epic Cons Chicago, Torrey DeVitto and Troian Bellisario of 'Pretty Little Liars' fame shared a heartwarming reunion, revealing their mutual love for literature that fortified their bond on-set. DeVitto praises Bellisario's intellect and their enriching conversations about books, highlighting an intriguing off-screen dynamic between the actors.

A Shared Love for Literature

During their time on 'Pretty Little Liars', DeVitto and Bellisario discovered they both harbored a deep passion for reading, which became a cornerstone of their friendship. DeVitto reminisced about how discussions on various literary works with Bellisario always left her feeling enlightened, underscoring Bellisario's impressive knowledge and analytical skills. This intellectual camaraderie provided a unique backdrop to their on-screen personas, adding depth to their real-life relationship.

Life After Rosewood

Despite the end of 'Pretty Little Liars' in 2017, DeVitto continues to nurture her love for reading, sharing her ambitious reading list for the year on social media. Transitioning from the bustling life in LA to Michigan, DeVitto acknowledges the challenge of staying connected with her former castmates but mentions maintaining regular contact with Ian Harding. She also shares a special connection with Arielle Kebbel, a friendship that traces back to their childhood.

Revisiting Chicago Med

DeVitto also discussed her emotional return to 'Chicago Med' for the season 8 finale, marking Nick Gehlfuss' last appearance on the show. Expressing her wish for their characters to end up together, DeVitto's participation aimed to honor the 'Manstead' fans, showcasing her dedication to her roles and the narratives that resonate with the audience.

As DeVitto and Bellisario continue to explore their respective paths post-'Pretty Little Liars', their shared love for literature remains a testament to the lasting friendships formed amidst the drama of Rosewood. Their reunion at Epic Cons Chicago not only served as a nostalgic moment for fans but also highlighted the personal growth and new chapters in the lives of these beloved actresses.