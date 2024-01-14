Top U.S. States to Live and Work in 2023: The Quest for Quality Life and Inclusiveness

In the quest for a higher quality of life and inclusive living, America’s top states to live and work in for 2023 have been identified. Topping the list are Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, and Washington, standing out for their commitment to healthcare, worker protection, and anti-discrimination laws.

Connecticut – A Beacon of Healthcare and Worker Protection

Connecticut has emerged as a leader, boasting a high-quality healthcare system and low crime rates. The state’s robust worker protections add to its allure, attracting individuals seeking a secure professional environment. However, the state has been flagged for concerns over air quality and voting rights, indicating room for improvement.

Massachusetts – Championing Rights and Protections

Similarly, Massachusetts scores high on the list, recognized for its low uninsured rate and strong worker and reproductive rights protections. Like Connecticut, it grapples with challenges in air quality and childcare availability, shedding light on areas requiring further attention.

Colorado and Washington – Prioritizing Childcare and Wage Policies

Colorado prides itself on its high number of childcare facilities and laws ensuring reproductive rights and gender-affirming care. Washington, on the other hand, is lauded for its worker-friendly wage policies and strong anti-discrimination laws, making them desirable states for workers.

Ranking Methodology and Implications

The states were rated based on a gamut of hard data points, including healthcare, childcare, crime, environmental quality, anti-discrimination laws, worker protections, and newly included, state abortion laws. The rankings are an integral part of CNBC’s annual ‘America’s Top States for Business’ study, which has recalibrated its methodology to give more weight to life, health, and inclusion.

The shift in focus reflects a broader trend of states leveraging their quality of life to attract businesses and workers. This is particularly relevant in light of a labor shortage expected to persist due to demographic changes, making such rankings crucial for states aiming to attract a vibrant workforce.