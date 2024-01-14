en English
Top Seven Single-Family Home Sales in Aiken County: November 3-9, 2023

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Public records from qPublic have unveiled the top seven single-family home sales in Aiken County for the week spanning November 3 to November 9, 2023. The homes sold are listed in descending order of their sale price, providing a snapshot of the real estate transactions in the single-family homes market for that respective week.

Most Expensive Sale

The property at the top of the list, located at 143 River Club Lane, North Augusta 29841, in the River Club neighborhood, fetched a whopping $1,000,000. The sale, which took place on November 3, 2023, was the highest for that week.

Subsequent High-Priced Sales

The second-highest sale was a property nestled at 349 Hurlingham Drive, Aiken 29801, in the Good Springs Plantation. The final price was an impressive $585,000, with the sale closing on November 9, 2023. The third on the list, a home at 1002 S. Boundary Ave. S.E., Aiken 29801, in the NVL Aiken neighborhood, fetched a solid $560,000 on November 3, 2023.

Mid-Range Sales

The fourth sale was for a home situated at 1310 Lake Greenwood Drive, North Augusta 29841, in the Dove Lake Lakes & Streams neighborhood. It sold for $405,000 on November 6, 2023. Nipping at its heels was the fifth sale, at 216 Post Oak Lane, North Augusta 29841, in the Rapids neighborhood, which went for $350,000 on the same day.

Lower-Ranged Sales

The sixth sale occurred at 511 Little Pines Court, Aiken 29801, in the Hitchcock Crossing neighborhood, with a final sale price of $322,400 on November 3, 2023. Finally, the seventh property, located at 120 Andrews Branch, North Augusta 29860, in the Andrews Branch neighborhood, sold for $320,000 on November 8, 2023.

In the grand scheme of the Aiken County’s real estate market in November 2023, these sales provide a glimpse into the sale trends and fluctuating property values. With 52 homes listed for sale that month, ranging in price from $224,000 to $2,500,000, and an average square footage of 1,727, the market demonstrated a vibrant and active real estate landscape.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

