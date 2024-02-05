Top Agents Return to Corcoran Group in Major Industry Shift

The Corcoran Group, a prominent real estate brokerage based in New York, has recently experienced a significant return of agents and teams from rival firm, Compass. The most noteworthy of these is The Marcus-Wells Team, led by top-drawer agents Pamela Marcus and Philip Wells, who have chosen to realign with Corcoran after a four-year tenure at Compass. The team, which also includes Liz Schwartzberg, Siena Green, and Savannah Likitsakos, will contribute their expertise from the East Side office.

Top Agents Return to Corcoran

Pamela Marcus, a standout figure in the real estate industry, is among the top 1.5 percent of agents across the country and has been honoured with the REBNY's Deal of the Year award in 2019. Her enthusiasm about the return to Corcoran is palpable, as she cites the firm's brand strength and unwavering commitment to agent success as significant factors that influenced the decision.

The wave of returnees also includes agents from the Iwashiro Arai Team, Johanna Beiter, Dina Sontag, and Andrew Schwartz, all of whom have previously been associated with Corcoran. The return of these high-profile agents exemplifies the allure of Corcoran's robust brand and its dedication to nurturing its agents.

Corcoran Strengthens Its Ranks

In addition to the return of its former agents, Corcoran has successfully recruited an additional eight agents from Compass. This strategic move further solidifies its standing as a leading brokerage in New York City and other significant markets.

Corcoran Centric Realty Welcomes The Tri-Star Team

Extending beyond its core team, Corcoran Centric Realty, a franchisee of the Corcoran Group located in Greenwich, Connecticut, has welcomed the Tri-Star Team. The team, led by the renowned Ronald Nyman, is recognized for its consistent sales volume. This addition is expected to further strengthen the franchisee's position in the competitive market.

These shifts in allegiance come amidst heightened competition among brokerages, with both Corcoran and Compass engaging in a high-stakes battle to attract and retain top talent in the challenging real estate market.