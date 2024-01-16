Top 10 U.S. Cities for Hybrid Workers Unveiled in 2024 Study

In a remarkable shift triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has seen a significant transformation in work culture. With a rising trend of hybrid and fully remote work patterns, employees are now opting for more affordable living areas over expensive city centers. The influence of this change is evident in the 2024 Renter Preferences Survey Report, which reveals that 39 percent of renters work from home a few times a week, while 31 percent do so full-time.

Top Cities for Hybrid Work

A study by Rent, aimed at identifying the best U.S. cities for hybrid workers, evaluated cities based on coworking spaces per 1,000 work-from-home employees, the percentage of the population working from home, and the cost of living index. The top 10 cities spanned across the country, with half located in the South and three in the Midwest. The cities were assessed for their affordability, lower cost of living, and the availability of coworking spaces.

City Highlights

The top ten cities include Tampa, FL; Pittsburgh, PA; Everett, WA; Minneapolis, MN; Savannah, GA; Greenville, SC; Rapid City, SD; Atlanta, GA; Orlando, FL; and Green Bay, WI. Each city brings unique advantages for remote workforces, ranging from cultural richness to outdoor recreation and cost savings. Particularly, the cost of living index aids remote workers in gauging the relative affordability of these cities, with Green Bay, WI, standing out as the most affordable in the list.

Workplace Recognition in Austin and Washington D.C.

In related news, ActivTrak has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Austin in the 2024 Best Places to Work Awards. Known for its commitment to a remote-first culture, the company has been applauded for its people-focused work values and contributions to Austin's business community. Additionally, Shift5, an observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), has secured its position as a Best Place to Work in Washington D.C. for the second consecutive year. The company has expanded its benefits offerings for employees and grown its headcount across the U.S. as part of its hybrid-by-design model.