en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Tony Sadiku Joins CBS New York’s First Alert Weather Team

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
Tony Sadiku Joins CBS New York’s First Alert Weather Team

Meteorologist Tony Sadiku has become the newest member of the First Alert Weather Team at CBS New York, having joined the team in December 2023. With a wealth of experience from his previous stints at FOX affiliates in Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida, and the ABC affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina, Tony is adept at providing insightful weather predictions and guiding viewers through various severe weather events.

Weathering the Storms

Tony’s extensive background includes coverage of hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, wildfires, winter weather, and even an earthquake. His most notable work includes his participation in a mission with Hurricane Hunters into Hurricane Dorian. This dangerous venture into the near Category 5 storm led to the creation of an Emmy-nominated documentary, highlighting the storm’s devastating impact.

Academic Achievements and Professional Approvals

Tony’s credibility is backed by his academic achievements. He possesses a master’s degree in meteorology from Mississippi State University and an undergraduate degree from the University of Florida. His excellence in the field has been recognized with the AMS and NWA Seal of Approvals.

Off-Screen Contributions

Apart from his on-screen role, Tony is an adjunct professor of meteorology at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He undertakes community volunteer work, reinforcing his commitment to service. Moreover, Tony harbors a passion for fitness, being a certified personal trainer who has led numerous workout classes.

0
United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
43 seconds ago
Saipan Chamber of Commerce to Host Prestigious Business Gala
The Saipan Chamber of Commerce (SCC) is gearing up to host its coveted Annual Business Person of the Year Gala on January 27, 2024. The event, held at Kensington Hall within the Kensington Hotel Saipan, is themed ‘Hafa Adai yan Tirow’, a warm and welcoming nod to the local culture. This celebration of business excellence
Saipan Chamber of Commerce to Host Prestigious Business Gala
Marianas Public Land Trust Reports Principal Fund at $117.7 Million
2 mins ago
Marianas Public Land Trust Reports Principal Fund at $117.7 Million
Colorado's Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District
2 mins ago
Colorado's Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District
Woodstock's Bear Task Force Proposes Groundbreaking Conservation Legislation
1 min ago
Woodstock's Bear Task Force Proposes Groundbreaking Conservation Legislation
Caltrain Collides with Vehicle in Burlingame: Raising Safety Concerns
1 min ago
Caltrain Collides with Vehicle in Burlingame: Raising Safety Concerns
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
2 mins ago
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
Latest Headlines
World News
Adolescent Brain Research Unravels the Mystery of Risky Decision-Making
1 min
Adolescent Brain Research Unravels the Mystery of Risky Decision-Making
Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure
1 min
Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
1 min
Bahamas' Minister Bowleg Unveils 2024 Plans: Youth Empowerment, Athlete Support and Cultural Enhancement
Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori
2 mins
Saipan Marathon 2024: A Run Through History, Promoted by Sister City Katori
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
2 mins
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
2 mins
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
2 mins
Bipartisan House Resolution 6683: A Beacon of Hope for Medicare
Colorado's Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District
2 mins
Colorado's Top House Republican, Mike Lynch, Joins Race for 4th Congressional District
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
3 mins
BJP's Ultimatum to Congress: Release Arrested Kar Sevak or Face Protests
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app