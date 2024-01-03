Tony Sadiku Joins CBS New York’s First Alert Weather Team

Meteorologist Tony Sadiku has become the newest member of the First Alert Weather Team at CBS New York, having joined the team in December 2023. With a wealth of experience from his previous stints at FOX affiliates in Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida, and the ABC affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina, Tony is adept at providing insightful weather predictions and guiding viewers through various severe weather events.

Weathering the Storms

Tony’s extensive background includes coverage of hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, wildfires, winter weather, and even an earthquake. His most notable work includes his participation in a mission with Hurricane Hunters into Hurricane Dorian. This dangerous venture into the near Category 5 storm led to the creation of an Emmy-nominated documentary, highlighting the storm’s devastating impact.

Academic Achievements and Professional Approvals

Tony’s credibility is backed by his academic achievements. He possesses a master’s degree in meteorology from Mississippi State University and an undergraduate degree from the University of Florida. His excellence in the field has been recognized with the AMS and NWA Seal of Approvals.

Off-Screen Contributions

Apart from his on-screen role, Tony is an adjunct professor of meteorology at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He undertakes community volunteer work, reinforcing his commitment to service. Moreover, Tony harbors a passion for fitness, being a certified personal trainer who has led numerous workout classes.