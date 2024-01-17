Tonaquint Unveils Upgrades to EdgeX Data Center

Following its acquisition in late 2023, Tonaquint, a foremost data center solutions provider, has unveiled its plans to upgrade the EdgeX data center facility in Oklahoma City. The transformation aims to convert the facility from a single-client to a multi-client environment, while also expanding its technological capabilities. This ambitious project marks a significant development in the data center industry, promising to cater to a wide range of client workload types.

Transforming Capacity and Potential

The initial deployment will witness a critical IT load of 2.5 MW, with the potential to expand up to a whopping 12 MW. The EdgeX facility is a Tier III data center, strategically located near the Will Rogers World Airport. Spanning a total of 65,000 square feet, it includes two data halls that make up 20,000 square feet. This facility is not just about size and location, but it also stands as a testament to endurance and reliability. It is designed to sustain tornado-force winds of up to 310 mph, thus offering 100% uptime.

Upgrades and Enhancements

Keeping high-density workloads in mind, the facility will provide chilled water cooling. Additionally, clients can look forward to experiencing a refreshed reception area and meeting rooms. Terry Morrison, the COO and CTO of Tonaquint, stressed that these enhancements are aimed at making the facility a leading choice for clients, particularly those dealing with Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads.

Ensuring Security and Flexibility

The data center is situated on a secure four-acre campus and offers high-density capacity, along with geographic optionality. This revamp not only assures the safety and security of the data but also offers flexibility to the clients. Tonaquint has already started accepting client orders for this upgraded facility, with service delivery expected to start from April 2024.

Having been in operation since 2008, Tonaquint extended its reach into the Boise market in 2020. The company provides a range of services, including cloud, colocation, backup, disaster recovery, and network-as-a-service solutions. In December 2022, Tonaquint was acquired by DIF Capital Partners, a move aimed at supporting Tonaquint's continued growth and expansion.