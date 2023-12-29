en English
Tom Smothers of Smothers Brothers Dies at 86; Parasite Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dead at 48

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:21 pm EST
Tom Smothers of Smothers Brothers Dies at 86; Parasite Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dead at 48

The comedy world mourns the loss of Tom Smothers, a legend among jesters. Tom, who formed one-half of the iconic comedy duo, the Smothers Brothers, passed away at 86 following a battle with cancer. His brother, Dick Smothers, eloquently announced the news and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the time they spent together as siblings and creative partners.

A Pioneer of Satirical Comedy

The Smothers Brothers became a household name with their CBS variety show, ‘The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour‘. The show was groundbreaking in its time, pushing the boundaries of television satire and becoming a platform for subversive commentary on taboo topics. The brothers frequently clashed with CBS executives over their daring material, which often touched upon religion, drugs, politics, and the Vietnam War. Despite the show’s high ratings, it was abruptly canceled in 1969, a move that Tom always believed was instigated by then-President Richard Nixon.

Legacy of the Smothers Brothers

The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour was a hit among young baby boomers, reaching No. 16 in the ratings in its first season. After its cancellation, the brothers sued CBS for $31 million and were eventually awarded $775,000. Tom Smothers continued to advocate for freedom of speech and was recognized by the National Comedy Center as a pioneer and a true champion for freedom of speech.

Global Loss in Entertainment

In another blow to the entertainment industry, South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, internationally recognized for his role in the movie ‘Parasite’, was found dead at the age of 48, with suicide being the presumed cause. Prior to his death, Lee was under investigation for illegal drug use. This news stands as a stark reminder of the pressures and scrutiny that celebrities often face.

Economics and Technology

In economic news, GasBuddy has projected that gas prices in the United States will average at $3.38 a gallon in 2024, a decrease from previous years that may provide some relief during the election year. On the technology front, Apple has announced it will resume sales of its advanced Apple Watch models after a temporary import ban related to a patent dispute was blocked by a federal appeals court. This move will enable Apple to sell its full lineup of watches just in time for the new year.

Artificial Intelligence: A Double-Edged Sword

Meanwhile, the U.S. government is acknowledging both the potential and challenges that artificial intelligence presents. In retail news, stores are starting to implement fees for returns, a move that may affect consumer shopping habits. Other news includes progress of a migrant caravan in Mexico, the intriguing activities of ‘weed nuns’, the effects of climate change on biodiversity, a Harry Potter fan’s impressive miniature replica of the great hall, and cultural stories from Haifa, Israel, and Karabakh.

