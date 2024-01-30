Tom Selleck Rings in 79th Birthday Amid 'Blue Bloods' Final Season News

Iconic actor Tom Selleck, renowned for his role as NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan in the CBS television series 'Blue Bloods,' celebrated his 79th birthday amidst a flurry of tributes from his co-stars. The ensemble took to social media, pouring out their affection for Selleck. Abigail Hawk, Robert Clohessy, and Gregory Jbara posed with the celebrant and a specially designed police-themed birthday cake. Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg, portraying Selleck's on-screen children, posted heartfelt messages, while the official 'Blue Bloods' Instagram account joined in the felicitations.

'Blue Bloods' - A Legacy of Storytelling

On air since September 2010, 'Blue Bloods' is a multigenerational family drama that weaves the intricate narrative of a family of cops. The show, with its unique blend of crime-solving and familial ties, has been a staple of the CBS lineup. Its 14th season, set to conclude the series, will be split into two parts - the first half airing in February and the second half expected in the fall. The series will also be available on Paramount+.

Behind the Scenes: The Show's Continuation

CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios presidents Amy Reisenbach and David Stapf have lauded 'Blue Bloods' for its devoted fan base. The decision to extend the series through season 14 was made viable by cast members agreeing to a 25% pay cut, as reported in March last year. The show stands as the second-longest-running scripted series on CBS, second only to 'NCIS.'

Selleck Reflects on 'Blue Bloods'

As the series prepares for its final bow, Selleck has reflected on 'Blue Bloods' potential for continued storytelling, emphasizing the importance of allowing the characters to grow and evolve. The actor noted his reluctance to bid adieu to the show, citing its popularity amongst fans and the compelling narrative of his character, Frank Reagan.