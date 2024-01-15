en English
Obituary

Tom Land: A Paddle-Out Tribute to Oxnard’s Beloved Fisherman and Surfer

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
In the golden morning sunlight, the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard, California, transformed into a vast, undulating canvas of remembrance. It was here, against the backdrop of the jetty wall, that a paddle-out memorial service was held to celebrate the life of local fisherman and surfer, Tom Land. The service, imbued with an air of poignant camaraderie, saw the participation of hundreds of people, both on land and in the water.

Unity on Water and Shore

More than 100 individuals, united in their respect for Land, paddled out into the harbor’s cove. Their surfboards, glinting under the sun, formed a vibrant mosaic on the water’s surface, mirroring the collective grief and admiration. Those unable to join the paddle-out, including Land’s mother, congregated on the shore. Their silent vigil bore testimony to the impact Land had on the community.

A Floral Tribute

Attendees clutched red and white roses, symbols of love and remembrance. These were later scattered into the sea, the petals dancing on the waves before disappearing into the depths, much like the man they were there to commemorate. The sea, which had been Land’s playground and workplace, now became his final tribute.

Remembering Tom Land

Tom Land, aged 57, passed away during the holiday season due to a heart ailment. He was a familiar face in the local fishing and surfing community, known for his work as a tender on the fishing boat Mochi. His professional journey also included a stint as a representative for Wavelength Wetsuits. As an early supporter of Roberts Surfboards, Land’s endorsement was instrumental in the company’s growth.

But more than his professional achievements, Land was remembered for his affinity for the surf and snowboard lifestyle. He was celebrated as a loving husband, a cherished son, a doting father, and a steadfast friend. Following the ocean-based ceremony, friends and family shared stories about Land – tales that elicited laughter, tears, and a sense of longing. His life was a testament to his unwavering zest for life and his readiness to lend a hand.

As the sun set on the Channel Islands Harbor, the echoes of laughter and shared memories lingered, a fitting tribute to a man who lived life by the tides and left a lasting imprint on the community’s heart.

Obituary
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

