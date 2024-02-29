Tom Krell Unveils 'I Am Toward You': A Deep Dive into Memory, Trauma, and Musical Evolution

After a six-year hiatus, Tom Krell, known artistically as How To Dress Well, has announced his eagerly awaited new album, 'I Am Toward You', marking a significant return with singles 'New Confusion' and 'No Light'. This announcement not only celebrates the innovative artist's return but also delves into the profound thematic concerns that have shaped his latest work. Krell's journey from the completion of his PhD in philosophy to a renewed musical direction encapsulates a quest for meaning amidst the complexities of human experience.

Exploring the Depths of Human Memory and Trauma

Krell's new offerings, 'New Confusion' and 'No Light,' reflect his deep engagement with the themes of memory, trauma, and the potential for personal growth through artistic expression. 'New Confusion,' in particular, grapples with the nuanced challenges of relating to the past and the limits of human memory. Krell's scholarly work on non-nihilistic metaphysics and his exploration of 'clandestine and occult meditation' have evidently informed his songwriting, imbuing his music with philosophical depth and existential inquiry.

A Collaborative Effort

The creation of 'I Am Toward You' was a collaborative endeavor, featuring contributions from notable artists such as CFCF, Trayer Tryon, and Anarthia DLT. The involvement of Chris Votek, Joel Ford, Josh Clancy, Brian Allen Simon (Anenon), and Aaron Charles Read further exemplifies the eclectic mix of influences and sounds that have come to define the album. The collaborative nature of the project underscores Krell's openness to diverse musical perspectives and his commitment to creating a rich, multi-layered auditory experience.

A Personal and Artistic Reorientation

Krell's personal journey and artistic evolution are central to understanding 'I Am Toward You'. Disillusioned after touring his previous album, The Anteroom, Krell sought to rediscover the joy and purity of music. This process of reorientation led to the development of new songs that are not only reflective of his philosophical inquiries but also represent a more profound connection with the essence of music. The album title itself, inspired by a misheard lyric from Miley Cyrus' 'I Adore You,' reflects the serendipitous nature of artistic inspiration and the personal significance of the project to Krell.

With 'I Am Toward You', Tom Krell invites listeners on a journey through the complexities of the human condition, offering a musical experience that is as thought-provoking as it is emotionally resonant. As we anticipate the release of this album, it becomes clear that Krell's exploration of memory, trauma, and the potential for transformation through art holds significant relevance for contemporary audiences. Through his innovative approach to music and collaborative spirit, Krell continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of artistic expression.