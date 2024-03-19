Tom Hardy's Unique On-Set Demands Exposed by Photographer Danny Lyon Amidst Past Feuds

Danny Lyon, an 82-year-old U.S. photographer, has recently brought to light some of the most peculiar demands made by actor Tom Hardy, 46, during film productions, as detailed in his book 'The Bikeriders'. Lyon's encounter with Hardy in Cincinnati unveils the actor's insistence on not being looked at, alongside anecdotes of Hardy's previously reported feuds with co-stars such as Charlize Theron and a cold relationship with Patrick Stewart early in his career.

Advertisment

Demands Behind the Scenes

While working on the set of 'The Bikeriders', a film inspired by Lyon's book, Hardy's unique requirements came to the forefront. According to Lyon, Hardy's demand for no eye contact was so stringent that he was made to hide behind a tree, showcasing an extreme measure to maintain the actor's comfort zone. This revelation adds another layer to Hardy's known history of on-set tensions, including a notably strained relationship with Charlize Theron during the filming of 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.

Feuds and Cold Shoulders

Advertisment

The article also revisits Hardy's past on-set conflicts, highlighting his aloof behavior towards Patrick Stewart during 'Star Trek: Nemesis' and the explosive dynamic between Hardy and Theron on 'Mad Max: Fury Road'. Stewart's recollections in his memoir depict Hardy as a solitary figure, difficult to connect with, while the 'Mad Max' set was rife with shouting matches and demands for on-set protection from Theron, painting a picture of a challenging working environment.

Reflections on Career and Character

Despite the adversities and peculiar demands, Hardy's career has flourished, disproving Stewart's initial doubts about his future in the industry. The actor's methodical approach to his roles and his interactions behind the scenes have sparked discussions on the nature of artistic temperament and the complexities of collaborative work in Hollywood. Hardy's journey emphasizes the delicate balance between personal quirks and professional achievements.