Tom Hanks Reunites with 'Forrest Gump' Team for 'Here': A Novel Adaptation Set for November Release

After three decades since the heartwarming tale of Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, director Robert Zemeckis, and writer Eric Roth join forces once again for the highly anticipated film 'Here.' This reunion not only marks a significant moment for the cast and crew but also for fans eagerly awaiting their collaborative magic. 'Here,' based on Richard McGuire's innovative graphic novel, promises a unique narrative experience, exploring the lives of its characters across different timelines within the confines of a single room.

Revolutionary Storytelling and Technology

'Here' delves into the concept of time and space by setting its story in one room, witnessed through centuries. The narrative technique is akin to the sprawling timeline of 'Forrest Gump,' yet it introduces a fresh perspective by focusing on the mundane yet profound experiences of its inhabitants. The use of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence technology by Metaphysic Live for real-time face-swapping and de-ageing of actors like Hanks and Wright adds an unprecedented layer of realism, allowing the film to seamlessly navigate through its temporal shifts without the constraints of traditional makeup or post-production effects.

A Strategic Release Plan

With a strategic three-step platform release, 'Here' is set to premiere in New York and Los Angeles on November 15, followed by a limited release on November 22, and finally a wide release on November 27. This phased approach not only builds anticipation but also positions the film as a strong contender for the awards season, allowing it to gain momentum and critical acclaim. The decision to launch in such a manner underscores the confidence in 'Here''s narrative appeal and technological innovations, setting the stage for a potentially groundbreaking cinematic experience.

An Ensemble Reunited

The reunion of Hanks and Wright, under the direction of Zemeckis and with a script co-written by Roth</