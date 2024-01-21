Tom Brady Playfully Declines Shirtless Party Invite from Former Patriots Teammates

Former New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, playfully shunned an invitation from his ex-teammates Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, and Rob Gronkowski to join their pool party, a scene depicted in a bare-chested video shared on Edelman's Instagram. The caption, a nod to P. Diddy's 'Bad Boy for Life', was met with a humorous response from Brady, also shared via an Instagram video.

A playful banter among football stars

Brady, known for his quick wit, seemed to suggest that the party already had enough bare-chested men, alluding to the video's shirtless theme. The lighthearted exchange showcased Brady's comedic side, often hidden under the serious demeanor of the 46-year-old father of three and ex-NFL star.

Life after retirement for Brady

Since hanging up his boots after a 23-year long football career and ending his 13-year marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen, Brady has been channeling his energy into various business ventures. He has been actively promoting his health brand, and has acquired minority stakes in Birmingham City and the Las Vegas Aces.

Brady's next venture: Broadcasting

With his eyes set on broadcasting, Brady is preparing for his new role at Fox Sports. Interestingly, his former teammate, Gronkowski, also serves at the same network. Amid these transitions, Brady is speculated to be in a relationship with model Irina Shayk and is overseeing the construction of a $17 million mansion on Indian Creek Island, a project initially planned with Bundchen prior to their divorce.